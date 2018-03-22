Dallas Confederate Memorial Could Be on the Way Out Unless Mayor Gets His Way

The city's Confederate war memorial, cozily situated between City Hall and the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, could be on its way out after a slim majority of the Dallas City Council expressed support for its removal Wednesday.

Late last week, it looked like the towering statue might receive a reprieve from a Dallas Confederate Monuments Task Force recommendation that it be removed. City staff recommended that, rather than paying the $430,000 it will cost to get rid of the monument, the city should place plaques around it to put it in context.

Counting votes on the council during a briefing meeting can be a bit like trying to figure out how the Supreme Court's going to rule from oral arguments. At least seven council members appear set on removing the statue, and three others support get rid of the memorial but are open to a compromise based on cost considerations.