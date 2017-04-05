Dallas Police Shoot Armed Robber Who Reported Her Own Crime

The scene of this morning's shooting. Google Earth

Just before 5 a.m. Wednesday, the Dallas Police Department received a call from a woman, telling them that she broke into the Golden Chick at 3071 W. Northwest Highway

According to Assistant Police Chief Thomas Castro, when officers arrived at the restaurant, the still-unidentified woman was still inside. Soon, Castro said, she left the Golden Chick armed with a knife. Officers yelled at the woman to drop the knife. When she didn't, officers tried to stun her.

The stun gun didn't work.

After being hit with the stun gun, the woman raised her knife and walked toward officers in what Castro described as a "threatening manner." One of the officers on the scene shot the woman, who was taken to Parkland Hospital. Her condition is unknown and no officers were injured in the incident.

Wednesday's incident is the first DPD officer-involved shooting of a female suspect since November 2015. During that incident, an officer fired one shot a car that attempted to run over a security guard following a robbery at a convenience store.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave as the investigation into the incident continues.

