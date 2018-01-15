2018 Snowpocalypse II: It's Time to Panic. No, Seriously. We Mean It This Time.

Sometime this afternoon, snow — or worse, wintry mix — will descend on DFW for the second time in less than a week. North Texas' supplications to Dallas' weather deity and WFAA-TV meteorologist Pete Delkus have gone unheard, and not for the first time.

TIMELINE & IMPACTS Remember, the heaviest totals & biggest travel problems will be south & east of DFW. Light rain transitions to a brief period of a light wintry mix around 7PM. This quickly transitions to light snow & flurries by 10PM and ends early Tuesday #IAMUP #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/G1WnNXfpDY — Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) January 15, 2018

This time, the winter weather advisory, government speak for white-out blizzard set to strike as soon as you pull out of your office's garage, begins at 6 p.m. and continues through the night Monday. This despite the fact that Monday morning was perfectly sunny and pleasant. Like Pan, the Greek god from whose name the term panic derives, Delkus and his fellow TV weather people take pleasure in our confusion.