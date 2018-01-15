2018 Snowpocalypse II: It's Time to Panic. No, Seriously. We Mean It This Time.

Sometime this afternoon, snow — or worse, wintry mix — will descend on DFW for the second time in less than a week. North Texas' supplications to Dallas' weather deity and WFAA-TV meteorologist Pete Delkus have gone unheard, and not for the first time.
TIMELINE & IMPACTS Remember, the heaviest totals & biggest travel problems will be south & east of DFW. Light rain transitions to a brief period of a light wintry mix around 7PM. This quickly transitions to light snow & flurries by 10PM and ends early Tuesday #IAMUP #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/G1WnNXfpDY— Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) January 15, 2018
This time, the winter weather advisory, government speak for white-out blizzard set to strike as soon as you pull out of your office's garage, begins at 6 p.m. and continues through the night Monday. This despite the fact that Monday morning was perfectly sunny and pleasant. Like Pan, the Greek god from whose name the term panic derives, Delkus and his fellow TV weather people take pleasure in our confusion.
Don't let this beautiful sunshine fool you, winter storm effects are coming. Make sure to follow our team for updates as the day and night unfold.. @anneeliseparks @ScottPadgettCBS @CBS11JeffJam @cbs11jeffrey https://t.co/pj7EEMdd2E— Doug Dunbar (@cbs11doug) January 15, 2018
Through the night, as temperatures dip into the teens and wind chill drops into the lower digits, the National Weather Service warns that "icy bridges and roadways will make for hazardous travel." Staying in is the best course of action, but Dallas' experienced, skillful drivers should feel free to head out for essential activities, like taking their kids to Truck Yard so Mom can take the edge off or taking pictures of misplaced bike-share bikes.
Forecast Snowfall Totals— Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) January 15, 2018
Metroplex: Dusting, covering or coating. 0.50" or less.
North and Northwest of Metroplex: Little to no accumulation.
South and Southeast of Metroplex: Dusting, covering or coating. 0.50"-1.00-2.00".
By the time the white nightmare is over, some areas of Dallas could see as much as half an inch of frozen precipitation, completely paralyzing the city Tuesday. Stay safe out there, people.
