menu

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 39: The Cold Crab and Shrimp Noodles at Hot Joy

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 43 The Vietnamese Fried Chicken at Cosmo’s


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 39: The Cold Crab and Shrimp Noodles at Hot Joy

Monday, August 14, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
For tom kha fans, this cold crab and shrimp noodle dish at Hoy Joy is a must.EXPAND
For tom kha fans, this cold crab and shrimp noodle dish at Hoy Joy is a must.
Beth Rankin
A A

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Related Stories

It's that time of year when the unrelenting summer heat creeps into our eating habits, leading us toward crisp, cool dishes and away from heavy, meaty concoctions. When we found one cool dish at the new Hot Joy in Uptown, we couldn't help but feel like we've found the perfect summer dish.

Hot Joy's cold crab and shrimp noodles ($16.99) is a fun, ramen-y take on tom kha, the Thai/Lao dish that gets a sweet-meets-savory flavor punch from coconut milk, Thai chiles and fresh Thai herbs like basil. Delightful cold ramen noodles are tossed with shrimp, crab, tom kha broth, chili oil, Thai herbs and pickled red onion to create a hybrid dish that brings the best parts of ramen and tom kha together with a summery flare. When paired with Hot Joy's phenomenal tiki cocktails, this chilled dish becomes the ultimate seasonal dinner on a sweltering summer day.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >