100 Favorite Dishes, No. 39: The Cold Crab and Shrimp Noodles at Hot Joy

For tom kha fans, this cold crab and shrimp noodle dish at Hoy Joy is a must. Beth Rankin

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

It's that time of year when the unrelenting summer heat creeps into our eating habits, leading us toward crisp, cool dishes and away from heavy, meaty concoctions. When we found one cool dish at the new Hot Joy in Uptown, we couldn't help but feel like we've found the perfect summer dish.

Hot Joy's cold crab and shrimp noodles ($16.99) is a fun, ramen-y take on tom kha, the Thai/Lao dish that gets a sweet-meets-savory flavor punch from coconut milk, Thai chiles and fresh Thai herbs like basil. Delightful cold ramen noodles are tossed with shrimp, crab, tom kha broth, chili oil, Thai herbs and pickled red onion to create a hybrid dish that brings the best parts of ramen and tom kha together with a summery flare. When paired with Hot Joy's phenomenal tiki cocktails, this chilled dish becomes the ultimate seasonal dinner on a sweltering summer day.

