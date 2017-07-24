Celebrate National Tequila Day in Dallas With These Unexpected Tequila Cocktails

EXPAND The Escorpión at Jettison is a smoke show. Sal Bautista

Tequila: It can make us a little rowdy. It's a truth serum. Everyone has that one story about it. And it has a holiday all its own. So this Monday, July 24, celebrate National Tequila Day in a big way with these cocktails from across DFW that showcase the beautiful agave spirit.

The Escorpión at Jettison, $14

1878 Sylvan Ave. (West Dallas)

(Fidencio Classico Mezcal, Suerte Silver Tequila, Giffard apricot liquor, lemon juice, housemade orgeat, fresh squeezed orange juice, Angostura bitters)

While Jettison is focused on tequila's smoky cousin, mezcal, it's letting the lighter spirit out to play with its Escorpión. The tiki-inspired cocktail, featuring both tequila and Mezcal along with apricot liquor and almond syrup, is a perfect summer drink that comes with a touch of fire.

Pizza and beer, move over. Now you'll want pizza and margaritas. Courtesy of Taverna Rossa

The Rossa Classic-Rita at Taverna Rossa, $10

4005 Preston Road, Plano, and 1151 E. Southlake Blvd., Southlake

(Hand-selected Corazon Single Barrel Reposado, Grand Marnier, agave, simple syrup, house sour mix)

This take on a classic margarita will make you rethink pizza and beer. The new power couple? Pizza and a margarita, and this one is a beauty.

EXPAND This cocktail is a stunner, and that's the truth. Jones Long

The Verdita at Bolsa, $9

614 W. Davis St. (Oak Cliff)

(Tequila, pineapple, lime, St. Germain, maraschino, cilantro, mint garnished with a pequín pepper, paprika and salt rim, dried mango candy with chamoy)

This frozen goodness has all the best things: tequila, St. Garmain, peppers, mango and chamoy. Pop into Bolsa during happy hour and you can get this frozen treat for $5.

EXPAND Lark on the Park is good for more than great views of the park. Its cocktails are spot on! Courtesy of Lark on the Park

The Wildflower at Lark on the Park, $13

2015 Woodall Rodgers Fwy. (Arts District)

(Reposado tequila, lemon juice, sauvignon blanc-thyme reduction, Yellow Chartreuse rinse)

Can't decide between a tequila cocktail or wine? This is a win-win for you, thanks to the use of a housemade sauvignon blanc-thyme reduction.

EXPAND Mexican Sugar does a lot of things right, and most of them contain tequila. Courtesy Front Burner Restaurant Group

The Machete at Mexican Sugar, $12

7501 Lone Star Dr., Plano

(Serrano-infused blanco tequila, watermelon juice, cucumber juice, lime juice, agave)

This summer, quench your thirst with this beautifully mixed, refreshing option at Mexican Sugar. It balances the sweet and spicy notes to create a dangerously drinkable cocktail.