Clutch Serves Up an Instagrammable, Skinny Take on the Moscow Mule

Settle Up: ILL Minster Pub, the Dark Bar Hidden Beneath Trendy Uptown Apartments


Clutch Serves Up an Instagrammable, Skinny Take on the Moscow Mule

Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Susie Oszustowicz
Large-format cocktails ... because Instagram is a thing.EXPAND
Large-format cocktails ... because Instagram is a thing.
Picture courtesy of Patron Tequila
We thought our days of food porn and "if you didn't Snapchat it, did you even eat it?" kind of gimmicks were nearing an end, and then a recipe for another large-format copper mug cocktail crossed our desk. Let us be clear: We're not mad about it, mostly because it isn't a straightforward Moscow mule. Oh, and it's "skinny." (Cue the eye roll because we ordered it after we ate the majority of a pizza at Coal Vines before walking to Clutch.)

Clutch's new Skinny Watermelon Mule brings all the best things together — a refreshing summer flavor (watermelon), Patrón (because tequila) and an Instagrammable vessel — and does it without piling on the calories, though we'd do a few extra burpees for one of these.

Skinny Watermelon Mule (14 oz. mug, $11; 96 oz. Mega Mug, $50; 192 oz. Mighty Mug, $90)
2 oz. Patrón Silver
3/4 oz. lime juice
1 oz. simple syrup
2 watermelon cubes
6 mint leaves
Topped with light ginger beer
Garnish with mint leaves

Combine all ingredients except ginger beer in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously with ice to chill. Strain onto fresh ice in a Collins glass and top with ginger beer. Garnish with mint leaves.

Clutch, 2520 Cedar Springs Road (Uptown)

Susie Oszustowicz

