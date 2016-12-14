Dallas' Latest Smoked Meat Mecca to Open in East Dallas on Dec. 22

The Smoky Rose, a new restaurant featuring "chef-driven plates and pitmaster-smoked meats," is opening Thursday, Dec. 22, at 8602 Garland Road, not far from the Dallas Arboretum.

Smoky Rose – a chef-driven smokehouse in a relaxed yet chic farmhouse interior is set to open for lunch and dinner on Thursday, December 22 (interior dining only with patio/garden opening in the coming weeks). Located at 8602 Garland Road across from The Dallas Arboretum in East Dallas, this new neighborhood-dining destination aims to provide a comfortable experience, large patio, open smokehouse and beautifully landscaped garden area.

The rustically refined menu is paired with thoughtfully selected wines and local beers. Although this restaurant is inspired by its custom smokehouse, Executive Chef David Gauthier’s menu will also feature dishes that appeal to a broad audience. Lighter dishes play an integral role and take inspiration from the garden.

The menu will feature items such as Pickled Beet and Goat Cheese Salad, Kale and Roasted Butternut Squash Salad, Baby Spinach and Apple Salad, Pan Seared Airline Chicken Breast with cauliflower puree, asparagus, house pickles; Grilled Niman Ranch Pork Chop with roasted root vegetables, banana sweet mash, apple and onion veloute; Pan Seared Scottish Salmon with leek risotto, sautéed greens and maple glaze. Lunch will offer most of the same starters, salads and sides from the dinner menu but will also feature sandwiches from the smokehouse. Smoked meats by the ½ pound have their own dedicated place on the menu.