Four Dallas Burgers You Need to Eat This Summer

From branded burgers to resurrected patty melts, there are a few stellar burgers on our radar right now — and what better time to go whole ham on some burgers than summertime? Cowboy up to one of our favorites.
BurgerFi's branded burgers
This new burger franchise location on Mockingbird has a few quirks, like branded burgers and the option to order using facial recognition software. But underneath the gimmicks are some solid burgers. Go for a side of Cry + Fry, a paper carton of french fries crowned with three onion rings.
Bet the House BBQ's brisket/pork barbecue burger
Beautiful things can happen when burgers and barbecue come together. Case in point: Bet the House's half-pound brisket-pork cheeseburger, made with an 85/15 mix of pork and brisket that spends some time on the smoker before sliding between the bun.
The patty melt at Braindead Brewing
When the Parlor on Commerce closed, we were brokenhearted to lose the best patty melt in town — but the folks at Braindead stepped in to save the day. With bacon ground right into the patties and oozing American cheese, it's still one of the best damn burgers in town.
The patty melt at Goodfriend Beer Garden and Burger House
Speaking of patty melts, this bad boy at Goodfriend Package will set you straight. And for a fun, Texas-y twist, it comes oozing with pimiento cheese. You might need a nap after this one.
