Four Dallas Burgers You Need to Eat This Summer

A just-under-$6 cheesebuger at the new BurgerFi on Mockingbird with American cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and BurgerFi sauce.

From branded burgers to resurrected patty melts, there are a few stellar burgers on our radar right now — and what better time to go whole ham on some burgers than summertime? Cowboy up to one of our favorites.

BurgerFi's branded burgers

This new burger franchise location on Mockingbird has a few quirks, like branded burgers and the option to order using facial recognition software. But underneath the gimmicks are some solid burgers. Go for a side of Cry + Fry, a paper carton of french fries crowned with three onion rings.