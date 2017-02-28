menu

Franklin Barbecue's Aaron Franklin Invaded Top Knot for One Night With 400 Bowls of Brisket

Bonton Farms' Next Weapon in the War Against South Dallas Food Deserts: A Market and Cafe


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Franklin Barbecue's Aaron Franklin Invaded Top Knot for One Night With 400 Bowls of Brisket

Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 11:06 a.m.
By Taylor Danser
A bowl of Aaron Franklin's brisket in a flurry of broth and herbs set diners back $17 and an hour wait, but Dallas diners seemed more than happy to try the Austin pitmaster's goods at Top Knot's Uncommon Ramen series.EXPAND
A bowl of Aaron Franklin's brisket in a flurry of broth and herbs set diners back $17 and an hour wait, but Dallas diners seemed more than happy to try the Austin pitmaster's goods at Top Knot's Uncommon Ramen series.
Taylor Danser
A A

To get a piece of parchment paper piled with meat from Franklin Barbecue, you'll normally sit in a folding chair on a sidewalk in Austin for at least five hours in the Texas heat.

Monday night, just a one-hour wait got you slices of that famously perfect brisket, but it came in a pho broth instead of with white bread.

Aaron Franklin participated in the second part of this three-part Uncommon Ramen series at Top Knot, the restaurant above Uchi in Uptown. The restaurant saw massive crowds on what is usually a day off, and chef Tyson Cole (Hai Hospitality) and Franklin could be seen walking around the filled dining room.

Related Stories

Brisket in soup is not uncommon. Franklin’s brisket, though, is uncommon from almost any comparable cut of meat, because it’s generally superior to the rest. He brought both the meats and his smoker to prepare it onsite.

What made this ramen even more uncommon was that as the bowl came to you, instead of an egg, you had bean sprouts, jalapeños, basil and a strong smell of star anise.

Our party of four, which skipped the reservation and walked in (after arriving at 5:05 p.m. and sitting down just over an hour later) got seats at the bar. Top Knot chef Angela Hernandez knows how to put a broth together, and we couldn’t stop talking about it. But this uncommon ramen seemed more like pho with ramen noodles. That’s when a bartender chimed in: Ramen, pho, they’re basically the same, just different countries of origin.

Well ... not quite. But that technically aside, the brisket was incredible, and paired perfectly well with a pho broth, which was spicy and worthy of consuming through a straw.

The crowds seemed to agree; we waited just over 60 minutes, and Top Knot says they served more than 400 bowls. Each bowl cost $17, and a portion of proceeds goes toward No Kid Hungry.

What else do you need?

Up next in the Uncommon Ramen series: chef Jesse Houston of Jackson, Mississippi, restaurant Saltine. Jackson blew us away at last year's Chefs for Farmers festival, and he'll take over Top Knot's kitchen starting at 5 p.m. Monday, March 27.

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Top Knot
More Info
More Info

2817 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75201

214-855-1354

www.TopKnotDallas.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >