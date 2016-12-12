Goodnight, Luscher's
Goodnight, onion rings. Goodnight, Uncle Herky.
Luscher's Red Hots in Deep Ellum is closed. Alice is very :-(
In the great brick room
There was a television
And a red hot, too
And a picture of
A sausage being charmed by a dude
And there were three bearded tools sitting on stools
And two smiling cashiers
And a couple of beers
And a giant mirrored knife
And the best onion rings of your life
And a Herky and a brat and a kitchen full of cuss
And a friendly old man who was whispering “Rush”
Goodnight, room
Goodnight, dude
Goodnight, sausage being charmed by a dude
Goodnight, light
And the red hot, too
Goodnight, tools
Goodnight, stools
Goodnight, cashiers
Goodnight, beers
Goodnight, sink
And goodnight, green drink
Goodnight, giant knife
And goodnight, onion rings of life
Goodnight, Herky
Goodnight, brat
Goodnight, nobody
Goodnight, cuss
And goodnight to you, the old man whispering “Rush”
Goodnight, stars
Goodnight, air
Goodnight noises everywhere.
