Hello, Goodbye: The Most Heartbreaking Dallas Restaurant Closures of 2016

One Less Eatery in Lower Greenville: C'Viche is Closing Tonight


Hello, Goodbye: The Most Heartbreaking Dallas Restaurant Closures of 2016

Saturday, December 3, 2016 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
Crispy skate wing with roasted marble potatoes at Hibiscus, which closed in September.
Crispy skate wing with roasted marble potatoes at Hibiscus, which closed in September.
Sara Kerens
A A

The bar and restaurant industry is notoriously fickle. It's sadly considered notable if a restaurant lasts five years, and it's not uncommon for a restaurant to shutter in its first year. As consumers, we have emotional attachments to these places. They're where we have our first dates, our last dates, where we reconnect with people we haven't seen in ages. Which is why it's so disheartening when a restaurant that we love closes its doors. These are the Dallas restaurant closures that have bummed us out this year:

Hibiscus
This one was a shocker. Hibiscus, a beloved restaurant on Henderson Avenue that specialized in mouth-watering steaks, closed in September. “Though purely a business decision based on the lease expiring in the near term, closing Hibiscus is also a poignant one,” said Tom Johnson, managing director for restaurants at Headington Cos. “The restaurant has been a favorite for many years, but we knew it was the right time to close, particularly as we look ahead to opening several restaurants over the next few months.”

Stephan Pyles' "New Millennium Southwestern Cuisine" restaurant closed in April, but Pyles fans can still enjoy his fare at Flora Street Cafe.
Stephan Pyles' "New Millennium Southwestern Cuisine" restaurant closed in April, but Pyles fans can still enjoy his fare at Flora Street Cafe.
Courtesy of Stephan Pyles

Stephan Pyles
Back in April, high-profile Dallas chef Stephan Pyles announced that he'd be closing his eponymous eatery in order to focus his efforts on a new project: Flora Street Cafe, an ambitious high-end restaurant in the Arts District.

A fresh poke bowl at C'Viche, which closed this week.
A fresh poke bowl at C'Viche, which closed this week.
Beth Rankin

C'Viche
Just as massive road construction was wrapping up in Lower Greenville, fast-casual seafood spot C'Viche announced that they'd be closing their doors earlier this week. Owners cited the construction — and the slow-down that happened as a result — as a factor in the closure.

Life isn't fair, as evidenced by Zoli's leaving Oak Cliff.
Life isn't fair, as evidenced by Zoli's leaving Oak Cliff.
Catherine Downes

Zoli's Pizzeria
We all knew the day was coming when Zoli's would close its Oak Cliff location — the building needed far too many repairs to stay economically viable — but that didn't make it hurt any less. The good news is that Zoli's is about to be resurrected — but the bad news, at least for Oak Cliff, is that its new location opens soon out in Addison.

Thankfully, we weren't without Midway Point's burgers long after the restaurant closed in April but reopened in June in a new location.
Thankfully, we weren't without Midway Point's burgers long after the restaurant closed in April but reopened in June in a new location.
Nick Rallo

Midway Point
In April, we were heartbroken to discover that Midway Point, a classic no-frills burger joint on Midway Road, was closing due to a dispute with landlords. All was not lost, however — Midway Point's new location opened in Addison in June.

Twenty Seven may have closed, but a former Trinity Groves restaurant took over its cozy space.
Twenty Seven may have closed, but a former Trinity Groves restaurant took over its cozy space.
Courtesy of Twenty Seven

Twenty Seven
Chef David Anthony Temple evolved from preparing underground dinners to Twenty Seven, a short-lived brick and mortar spot in Deep Ellum. The restaurant closed in April and Kitchen LTO, which closed its Trinity Groves location earlier this year, opened in Twenty Seven's former space — and under temporary chef Josh Harmon, the restaurant is better than ever.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin relocated to Texas after completing her photojournalism degree from Ohio's Kent State University in 2008. She has worked in newspapers since age 17. She is a cicerone-certified beer server who specializes social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish and Gulf oysters out of season, the importance of learning how to raise one's own food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."
Hibiscus
