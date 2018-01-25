We Tried KFC’s New Smoky Mountain BBQ Chicken So You Absolutely, Definitely Don't Have To

In 2013, a grim portfolio by Brooklyn-based photographer Henry Hargreaves made the rounds on the internet. Called "No Seconds," it featured the birds-eye-view re-creations of the death row inmates' last meals. Hargreaves’ photos were unabashed, stark visions of what the final meal truly looks like when you order it. John Wayne Gacy, for example, ordered a dozen fried shrimp, french fries, a pound of strawberries and a bucket of KFC's Original Recipe chicken.

The portfolio of last meals was the first thing that came to mind when we hovered over of a tray of KFC’s new Smoky Mountain BBQ Chicken. The heavily sauced chicken fingers, floppy pickles, dry biscuit and mashed-potatoes-and-gravy Jell-O felt like the real meal you get after your imaginary death-row order of Nashville Hot Chicken, dill pickles, mashed potatoes and gravy and a biscuit.