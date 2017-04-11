Edible Flowers, Salmon Crepes and Ye Olde Jell-O Shot: What to Eat at Scarborough Renaissance Fest

EXPAND Scarborough Renaissance Festival is more than knights and wenches — there's also more food than any mere mortal could consume in one visit. Kathy Tran

The Scarborough Renaissance Festival serves up enough fare to make driving out to a dusty pasture in Waxahachie worth a foodie’s trip. But with so many choices, what shall a peasant do? Here are our six favorite ye olde eats from this year's festival.

Inside this unassuming crepe is a flavorful mound of smoked salmon and goat cheese. Karen Gavis

Smoked salmon and goat cheese crepe, $12

Fifi’s Fine Foods from France

This savory combo makes the usual cut of restaurant salmon stand like a wallflower. Fifi’s winding line was long, but it was worth the wait. These thin crepes are sizzled to grilled perfection before they hit your plate.

Cool and creamy globs of goat cheese were evenly arranged atop the sizzling crepe and loaded with diced purple onion and chunks of smoky salmon. It was simultaneously warm and comforting while cooling and fresh, perfect for snacking on a picnic table under the trees.

This massive cake, complete with edible flower, serves four to six people. Karen Gavis

Coconut Mountain Cake, $15

The Bakery

This mountainous heap consists of quad layers of vanilla cake held together with silky layers of buttercream frosting. The denseness of the yellow cake is offset by the airy frosting, which is paired with toasted coconut and layered throughout.

Somewhere in the mix is a phantom-like lemony twang, but that’s not all. For its crowning touch, the frosting is doubled, sprinkled with golden coconut and topped with an edible spider mum for a visual grand finale. The confection, which serves about four to six lords and ladies depending on how you slice it, can be found by hanging a right at the entrance.

Karen Gavis

Cannelloni with spinach and ricotta cheese, $4.50

Prince Pasquali’s Palace of Pasta Pleasures

Don’t let the Styrofoam bowl fool you: This spicy Italian dish is fit for a king and worthy of the finest china. Longtime Scarborough veteran Victor Smith changes his menu daily with made-from-scratch creations like beet- and onion-filled ravioli and braised leeks with garlic and wild ramps in cream.

Smith's cannelloni were bursting with a generous portion of spinach, ricotta and feta cheese, all delicately wrapped in pasta and topped with a light tomato and jalapeño sauce that added a tantalizing kick.

Karen Gavis

German potato salad, $2

Baron’s Bavarian Boar Haus

It's simple, yes, but it's also bold, tangy and damn cheap. Nevermind your backyard barbecue memories of bland potato salad. This is a different animal entirely, as evidenced by the lack of mayonnaise. The thin-skinned slices of new red potato rounds are served warm and tossed with crumbles of bacon, onions, garlic and herbs in a hot, rich mustard vinaigrette sauce.