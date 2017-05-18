Will Bike For Beer: The Five Most Bike-Friendly Bars and Restaurants in Dallas

EXPAND Everyone knows you can easily hit up The Lot by bike, thanks to its location off the Santa Fe Trail, but where else in Dallas can you easily grab a bite or a drink after a ride? Beth Rankin

On a sunny Sunday afternoon — one of those pre-summer days that's hot but not quite the surface of the sun — cyclists have swarmed Deep Ellum. They may not outnumber the patio-seeking brunch crowd, but there are dozens of them. These are not the typical bikers who are mashing around White Rock Lake as fast as possible in head-to-toe moisture-wicking fabric.

These riders, dressed casually in jeans and peddling leisurely on cruisers, are going somewhere. And more and more, their destinations are Dallas bars and restaurants.

"I see so many more bikes in Deep Ellum parked outside bars than I used to," says Kristie Holt, a local cycling infrastructure advocate and owner of Local Hub Bicycle Co. in Deep Ellum. "It's so much easier now with the trail system and places being accessible."

Dallas is far from being a world-class city when it comes to bike-friendliness — it's still the largest city in the U.S. without a bike-share program, and it's got more poke restaurants than bike lanes — but that's changing.

Which is why now, more than ever, is a good time to stop fighting for a parking spot and opt instead to bike to a local coffee shop or burger joint.

While certain Dallas neighborhoods are more bike-friendly than others — Deep Ellum and Oak Cliff in particular have an excess of restaurants that are a breeze to bike to — the places below were chosen not just for their location. The list also factors in amenities that give riders added incentive to dismount there.

By the way, Friday, May 19, is National Bike to Work Day, and bike groups and shops will be setting up "energizer stations" all around the city with free coffee, breakfast and, in some cases, mariachi bands. After work, celebrate your successful bike commute by riding to one of the city's most bike-friendly eateries.

EXPAND Park your bike and check in at the host stand to get a seat in the breezy beer garden at The Lot. Beth Rankin

The Lot

7530 E. Grand Ave.

When you're in the middle of a long, sweaty ride on the Santa Fe Trail — a 4.2-mile concrete surface trail that starts in Deep Ellum and connects to both the White Rock Lake Park Loop Trail and the Union Pacific Trail — stumbling upon The Lot can feel like finding a beer-filled oasis in the middle of the desert. With plenty of signage off the Santa Fe Trail, it's easy to find and has shady spots to park your bike. Grab a seat in the beer garden, on the wrap-around porch or inside if you need A/C. If you're hungry but mid-ride, there are excellent light options on this menu, from salads to a house-made cashew butter-honey sandwich. There are plenty of water stations, tons of outdoor play spaces if you happened to bring the kids and, in a fun twist, an ever-changing fresh juice menu that can be made decidedly less healthy with a shot of liquor or rum. Did you know that fresh carrot juice and rum are a match made in heaven at the end of a long ride? Now you do.

Bonus bike-friendly spots nearby: Cane Rosso White Rock is just across the street, and you can continue along the Santa Fe and White Rock Lake trails until you get near Peavy and Garland, where you'll find bike-friendly businesses like Cultivar Coffee and Goodfriend Beer Garden and Burger House.

Located strategically off the Katy Trail, the Katy Trail Ice House has ample bike parking, shady outdoor seating and water stations where you can refill your water bottle if you don't have time to stop for a full meal. Observer file photos

Katy Trail Ice House

3127 Routh St.

This Uptown spot was built with bicyclists and joggers in mind. Nestled just off the Katy Trail, a popular 3.5-mile urban trail that winds through the city's core, it's got tons of amenities with fit folks in mind: water stations, spots to stash your bike (though it could use more) and a little to-go window where you can grab a coffee, beer or Topo Chico without wrangling a server. There's also a ton of shady outdoor seating, Wi-Fi and 50 beers on tap. While there are a couple of salads, the food menu is a little heavy for those with another 15 miles to go, but this is a solid spot to take a breather and sip a beer while you watch people make good use of the Katy Trail. Just keep in mind that, on evenings and weekends when the weather is nice, the Katy Trail can get pretty congested, which makes cycling a challenge during peak hours.

Bonus bike-friendly spots nearby: Follow the Katy Trail to Knox Street, and you'll find yourself in a neighborhood filled with bars and restaurants like Wild About Harry's, Chuy's and the paleo-friendly Kozy Kitchen.

EXPAND With ample bike parking, a spacious patio and a bike-repair station next door, Braindead is one of the best spots in Deep Ellum to hit up at the end (or middle) of a ride. Beth Rankin

Braindead Brewing

2625 Main St.

Deep Ellum is one of the best neighborhoods in the city when it comes to bike-friendly bars and restaurants. Traffic moves slowly, and it's easy to access from multiple neighborhoods, whether you're zipping through downtown's Main Street as you bike from Oak Cliff or Oak Lawn or using the Santa Fe Trail to ride from East Dallas. One of the most bike-friendly spots: Braindead Brewing, a brewpub and restaurant with a massive beer menu, tons of outdoor seating and dedicated bike parking on the patio. It's also next door to Local Hub Bicycle Co., an uber-friendly bike shop that recently installed a bike-repair station out front in case you need some air or a bike tool when the shop is closed. If you find yourself in need of a new taillight or a tuneup, you can leave your bike with the pros at Local Hub, and they'll get you set up while you grab a burger next door.

Bonus bike-friendly spots nearby: Cold Beer Company and the new Bowls & Tacos offer ample bike parking, frosty beer and sunny patios welcoming to cyclists.