Scout, the Statler's New 'Social Space,' Now Open With Bowling and Booze Downtown

This week, the Statler opened one of several new food and drink concepts: Scout, "a new social space that celebrates the spirit of the great outdoors," according to a press release.

The 12,000-square-foot space in the renovated Statler's lobby has four bowling lanes, pool tables, foosball, a stage and pingpong tables that owners hope will make it "Dallas’ premier Ping-Pong destination" with "weekly table tennis tournaments" and "Ping-Pong programming."

Scout is meant to be a destination for groups, and it shows in the layout, which includes clusters of midcentury modern-ish furniture "inspired by a sense of adventure with ties to American national parks and elements of camping woven throughout," according to the release. "The plaid, forest green wallpaper and wood furniture with textured, earth tone fabrics takes guests back to the 60’s and 70’s, but also has modern facets like the neon sign reading 'Booze & Shoes' located above the satellite bar/bowling shoe rental counter in the back of the hangout."