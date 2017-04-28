Food News: Oak Cliff Gets a New Taqueria and Dallas Cracks Down on Dogs in Bars

Since its opening, in 2014, the Growler has welcomed pooches. Partly that’s because Dee’s Doggie Den is right next door. People pick up their dogs then pop in for a pint. More often that not, especially on the weekends, you’ll find a dog in the Growler, curled up under a table. Well, not anymore. A health inspector showed up yesterday and dropped the hammer. No more dogs. The Health Department is apparently cracking down on good puppy dogs all over the city. A number of brewery tap rooms have also been told they can longer cater to our four-legged friends.