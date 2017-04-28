Food News: Oak Cliff Gets a New Taqueria and Dallas Cracks Down on Dogs in Bars
Oak Cliff may be losing a popular Tex-Mex spot on Sunday, but it's gaining a taqueria.
Mr. Bigotes Taqueria
Victory Park lost a key restaurant recently, but they've gained an interesting addition: a fourth location of Mesero, the upscale Tex-Mex eatery from embattled Dallas restaurateur Mico Rodriguez. The news comes at a time when Rodriguez seems to have pulled back a bit from day-to-day operations, in part because he's currently undergoing treatment for cancer, D Magazine reports, but Mesero is just one of several new tenants coming to the neighborhood, according to a press release:
Over the next 12 months, the Victory bar and restaurant scene will see explosive growth as the property welcomes six additional new concepts from some of Dallas’ top local food and beverage operators, including: a restaurant and bar by This & That Concepts (the team behind High Fives, So & So's and The Standard Pour); a bar and tavern by Brooke Humphries (Barcadia, Beauty Bar, Mudsmith, It’ll Do Club and Pints & Quarts); a 24,000-square-foot restaurant and entertainment concept in Victory Plaza by Humphries and Elias Pope’s 8020 Hospitality (HG Sply Co.); and three unique concepts by entrepreneur Tristan Simon’s new venture, Rebees, including a modern Texas saloon, a retail emporium showcasing local artists and makers and a creative work space with a seasonally minded, day-focused café.
- There's a new taqueria coming this weekend in Oak Cliff: Mr. Bigotes Taqueria, opening 10 a.m. Sunday, April 30, at 2200 W. Clarendon Drive. The new breakfast, lunch and dinner spot comes from the Cuellar family behind Mexican seafood restaurants Mariscos La Reyna. The Mariscos La Reyna Cuellars are not related to the El Corazon de Tejas Cuellars; Mr Bigotes Taqueria opens the same day El Corazon closes for good.
- In the most bummer news since the day April the giraffe's live feed was shut down, the Dallas Health Department is apparently cracking down on dogs hanging out in Dallas bars, D Magazine reports, and the folks at Lakewood Growler are appropriately bummed about it. Via D:
Since its opening, in 2014, the Growler has welcomed pooches. Partly that’s because Dee’s Doggie Den is right next door. People pick up their dogs then pop in for a pint. More often that not, especially on the weekends, you’ll find a dog in the Growler, curled up under a table. Well, not anymore. A health inspector showed up yesterday and dropped the hammer. No more dogs. The Health Department is apparently cracking down on good puppy dogs all over the city. A number of brewery tap rooms have also been told they can longer cater to our four-legged friends.
- The restaurateur behind True Food Kitchen is opening a new concept just a few steps away: North Italia opens June 27 in Plano's Legacy West, according to a press release. The cuisine at the new Sam Fox restaurant "is traditional but crafted through a modern lens to create delicious antipasti, handmade pizzas, pasta dishes, and so much more," according to the release. "Everything from the pasta to pizza dough is made fresh on the premises daily, and the menu constantly evolves to incorporate seasonal produce." The 6,500-square-foot space with a 1,500-square-foot patio is the 11th location of North Italia nationwide.
- Eno's Pizza Tavern in Bishop Arts has something new in the works, CultureMap reports: Eno's Side Dough, located in the space next to Eno's Tavern. Along with pizza, Side Dough will sell beer and wine for off-premise consumption (which means you can snag a sixer with your pizza) and, even better, will deliver both.
