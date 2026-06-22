A splashy field guide to North Texas’ 5 best water parks

Everybody has a water park opinion, and most of them come with a horror story. Here’s the truth: that stuff happens everywhere, at every park, on a hot enough day. So, we’re not crowning a champion; we’re laying out what each spot actually does well, so you can match the park to your mood. Sometimes you want chaos and a 75-foot drop. Other times, you want a snow cone and a slow float. North Texas has both and more.

Epic Waters Indoor Water Park

2970 Epic Place, Grand Prairie

This is a (mostly) weather-proof option. When the heat index hits triple digits or a mild storm rolls in, an indoor park starts looking like a stroke of pure genius. Epic Waters delivers climate-controlled comfort without the chaos. Free parking is a quiet hero at the waterpark, especially compared to Great Wolf Lodge, where premium pricing piles up unless you commit to an overnight stay. Epic Waters feels more relaxed and less wallet-draining. No sunburn, no heatstroke and a steady mix of slides and a lazy river indoors. On the downside, indoor humidity is a real thing, and the acoustics mean noise bounces. It’s a solid choice, but you trade open-sky scale for convenience. Tickets start at $39.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Arts & Culture newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Things to Do

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

Hawaiian Waters

4400 Paige Road, The Colony

This is a neighborhood favorite that shows up in every local’s recommendation. It’s a friendly, manageable park that families return to, with a mix of slides and pools that suit a range of ages. The smaller park’s approachable size means less walking and easier supervision, a plus for parents juggling little ones. Like every park, experiences vary by the day and the crowd. On busy afternoons, staff attentiveness and crowd management can slip, so go early when you can. Tickets are around $34.99.

Hurricane Harbor Arlington

Related Baby eagles at White Rock Lake have ruffled the feathers between birders and bikers

advertisement advertisement

1800 E Lamar Blvd., Arlington

This is your adrenaline headquarters. As the aquatic parallel to Six Flags Over Texas, Hurricane Harbor leans hard into thrill, with towering slides, drop capsules and a wave pool big enough to make it feel like the eighth sea is in North Texas. Older kids, teens and thrill-chasing adults will be in heaven here. The variety is unmatched. Plus, the new Splash Island for the younger ones is complete with a thousand-gallon tipping bucket. The downside is for families with babies: there are zero baby changing stations unless you make a special trip to the first aid centers, and hardly anyone knows that. Crowds can swell fast, and on peak days, the chaos can be overwhelming. Pricing adds up quickly once you factor in parking, fast passes, lockers and food. Tickets start at $29.

NRH2O Family Water Park (North Richland Hills)

9001 Blvd. 26, North Richland Hills

If your idea of a great day involves shade and a little serenity, this one’s calling your name. NRH2O leans into a natural aesthetic, with plenty of trees, rock features and welcoming corners that don’t feel like a concrete parking lot with slides. Excellent shaded areas, a pleasant lazy river and a decent wave pool make this park hard to beat. Younger kids can enjoy climbing nets, fake logs, splash zones and a tipping bucket. Older kids get the big slides. Thrill purists may find this park tamer than Hurricane Harbor, but it’s still well worth the visit. Tickets start at $22.99.

Related Universal Kids Resort in Frisco announces opening date

advertisement

WhoaZone at Grapevine

3000 Meadowmere Lane, Grapevine

Ever wondered what it would look like to drop a whole village of bounce houses onto a lake? That’s WhoaZone, the largest floating aqua park obstacle course in Texas, set out on Grapevine Lake in Meadowmere Park. This is “American Ninja Warrior”-style fun on the water, with inflatable bridges, balance beams and other acrobatic thrills all bobbing on the water. It takes the water park concept in a wildly different direction, trading giant waterslides for a wobbly, splash-heavy labyrinth that rewards a little grit and a lot of laughing when you fall in. Note, everyone has to swim unassisted and wear a WhoaZone-issued life jacket. Weather can shut things down fast, too, since high winds and lightning close the course. Tickets are $23 for an hour or $55 for all day.