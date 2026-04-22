Bound by a Love of Books, Local Literary Series Builds Community One Page at a Time

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The book baddies and bros in the city are buzzing about the third installment of a BookNik, a literary event structured like a festival with authors, vendors and the main event: a book swap. The next event will be at Lofty Spaces (816 Montgomery St.) in The Cedars from 12 – 4 p.m. on April 25.

The event came to fruition when the hosts of two Dallas book clubs (Booked & Busy and Books & Brown Sugar) crossed paths at each other’s events. The teams, realizing they had a lot in common, decided to join forces for a doubly large literary fest. The “neighborhood book party” plans to pour into the community, providing a space for vendors and avid readers to connect and socialize. The first iteration of BookNik was in June 2025, and since then, it has only grown in popularity. Still in its infancy, BookNik is getting its footing while creating a new literary culture in Dallas.

“I pulled up [to a Booked & Busy event], and it was so dope,” Taevia Norris of Books & Brown Sugar Co. says. “I posted it on my socials, and a lot of people from my community were like, ‘Yo, why you ain’t tell us about this?’ When I was there, I just saw BookNik in my head, and I told [Shaquille “Shaq” Anderson of Booked & Busy] about it. We met, and the rest is history”.

Both clubs promote equitable literary opportunities for Black readers, and their collaborative event shares the same mission.

“This isn’t just for people who already read; this might be the opportunity for someone to start,” says one of the organizers, Colby Brown.

BookNik was initially inspired by a massive spring break festival in Atlanta in the ’90s called Freaknik, which particularly served students at historically Black colleges and universities. Norris, an Atlanta native, says the party of Freaknic is what inspires the liveliness of BookNik.

“It’s kind of like mixing medicine and candy,” she says. “People think that reading is boring, books are boring, and we’re trying to show people that reading is a vibe. Books are a vibe.”

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BookNik attracts book lovers to sold-out literary events in Dallas. Tee Juarez

After the past two events, held at Wild Detectives and White Rock Brewery respectively, BookNik needed a bigger venue, but the founders hope they’ll have to venue-shop in other cities as they continue to write their story.

“Freaknik was known for being in Atlanta; we are going to be everywhere,” says Anderson.

With less than a year under their belts and three events in, one of the organizers, Chase Griffin, says the team already has offers from multiple cities interested in hosting the series.

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“It’s less about the transaction and more about connection,” Griffin says. “I think this event breaks a stigma [about] readers… It’s about building a community.”

Community building doesn’t stop at new friendships bound by a love of books; the event also benefits small local Black businesses and authors, giving them a place to gain exposure.

BookNik aims to be much more than just a book fair. Tee Juarez

“We are really diligent and intentional about the vendors we have, and having indie authors…,” says Norris.

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Even if you’re not an avid reader, it’s still an event for you. Expect to see smiling faces, food and amazing vendors at every future BookNik. But make no mistake, it’s not your average adult book fair.

“The biggest difference is community,” says Griffin. “A book fair is great, but it’s more transactional. This event is about connection.”

If you want to have a lit time at the next BookNik, remaining tickets are $15, or $20 at the door. For details about the next event, keep an eye on the official Instagram page.