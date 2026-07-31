Cast your votes in the Best of Dallas 2026 Reader’s Choice Awards

The challenges facing local news organizations are very real. That's why reader support matters more than ever. If you believe independent journalism matters, make a contribution today and help us reach our summer fundraising goal of $12,500 by August 9.

Admittedly, we at the Dallas Observer like to think we know everything about Big D. But do we? It depends on who you ask. But things can change really fast around here. North Texas is a constantly evolving sort of place, you know? Each year brings new and surprising places, shocking events, hidden-gem bars, unique shops and more things to do and to see. That’s why we take such pride in our annual Best of Dallas issue.

Finding all the best stuff in Dallas is a big job, and we’re grateful to get a little help from our readers. That’s why we’re counting on you to help us sniff out the good stuff we might have overlooked by voting in our Reader’s Choice poll. We’ve put together a massive array of categories with hundreds of nominees for you to choose from, so this is your chance to vote for the best people, places, businesses and more in the worlds of arts and entertainment, food and drink, shopping and services and sports and recreation.

You can vote once per day per email address for every category available. Fill out the categories you’d like and hit the “Submit Your Ballot” button toward the bottom of the page.

Voting ends September 9th at 11:59 PM.

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The winners of this year’s Best of Dallas Readers’ Choice Awards, along with hundreds of other critics’ picks, will be announced in the Best of Dallas printed issue and online on September 24.

If you are a business owner and would like more information about advertising in the Best of Dallas issue or would like to suggest another category, please email advertising@dallasobserver.com.