Dallas Life

Cast your votes in the Best of Dallas 2026 Reader’s Choice Awards

It's one of the best times of the year. Be sure to vote for your favorites before it's too late.
By Kelly DearmoreJuly 31, 2026
Voting for the Reader's Choice poll is now open.

Dallas Observer
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Admittedly, we at the Dallas Observer like to think we know everything about Big D. But do we? It depends on who you ask. But things can change really fast around here. North Texas is a constantly evolving sort of place, you know? Each year brings new and surprising places, shocking events, hidden-gem bars, unique shops and more things to do and to see. That’s why we take such pride in our annual Best of Dallas issue.

Finding all the best stuff in Dallas is a big job, and we’re grateful to get a little help from our readers. That’s why we’re counting on you to help us sniff out the good stuff we might have overlooked by voting in our Reader’s Choice poll. We’ve put together a massive array of categories with hundreds of nominees for you to choose from, so this is your chance to vote for the best people, places, businesses and more in the worlds of arts and entertainment, food and drink, shopping and services and sports and recreation.

You can vote once per day per email address for every category available. Fill out the categories you’d like and hit the “Submit Your Ballot” button toward the bottom of the page.

Voting ends September 9th at 11:59 PM.

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Editor's Picks

The winners of this year’s Best of Dallas Readers’ Choice Awards, along with hundreds of other critics’ picks, will be announced in the Best of Dallas printed issue and online on September 24.

If you are a business owner and would like more information about advertising in the Best of Dallas issue or would like to suggest another category, please email advertising@dallasobserver.com.

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Kelly Dearmore is news editor of the Dallas Observer. He’s held the position since November 2022. Since joining the team, Kelly has covered topics such as state and local politics, crime and public safety, education and immigration. A native Texan, Kelly has contributed to other publications including Texas Monthly, Dallas Morning News, Success Magazine and Cowboys & Indians Magazine.

kelly.dearmore@dallasobserver.com

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