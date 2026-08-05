Ice! at Gaylord Texan announces magical theme for its annual winter wonderland

Owl post finally arrives at Gaylord Texan, as seen in this rendering of the "Harry Potter"-themed Ice! at the Gaylord Texan experience.

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We North Texans have a unique Christmas tradition: the annual themed ice sculpture winter wonderland at Grapevine’s Gaylord Texan.

Last year, the resort handed the sub-zero spotlight to Buddy the Elf and his four food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corns and syrup. This year, the resort swaps viscous sugar for something colder and considerably more magical. From Nov. 13 through Jan. 3, 2027, Ice! trades the North Pole for the wizarding world of Harry Potter, carved entirely from frozen water.

The timing is no accident. This holiday season marks 25 years since the first film arrived and taught an entire generation that mail could be delivered by owl and hidden train platforms exist in quarter numbers. So, it feels fitting that the first thing to greet visitors is a towering ice sculpture of Hedwig, commemorating the self-sacrificing bird that deserved a happier ending.

Here’s the enchantment by the numbers: 2 million pounds of hand-carved ice is shaped into 10 themed rooms. That’s roughly the weight of a small herd of the vicious dragon breed, Hungarian Horntails, minus the fire hazard. The carving happens courtesy of master artisans who travel more than 6,400 miles from Harbin, China, the self-proclaimed “Ice City.” You can watch them work during live carving demonstrations; it’s the closest you may get to seeing actual wizards at work.

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The rooms read like a wizard’s greatest hits tour. You’ll pass through Hogsmeade Station, where the Hogwarts Express presumably runs on time for once. There’s the Forbidden Forest and all its magical creatures. The Three Broomsticks, the famed pub in wizard village, Hogsmeade, appears too, though, sadly, the Butterbeer here is more look than sip. The Great Hall gets its moment, and then comes the castle room, where six two-story ice slides send you racing toward the Quidditch Pitch. No broom required, and no bludgers aiming for your skull as the entire space bursts into color to honor each of the four Hogwarts houses. Slytherins, for once, get to be the good guys.

A crucial detail: the whole attraction sits at a crisp nine degrees. That’s colder than a dementor’s handshake, which is why the resort hands out signature blue parkas. They’re not exactly house robes, but they beat frostbite, and every attendee ends up looking like a very committed member of Team Ravenclaw.

When you’ve thawed out, the Christmas Village retail store awaits — the largest holiday pop-up in Grapevine — and offers your best bet for collectibles that let you keep the magic long after the ice melts. Beyond the wizarding wing, the resort dresses up with 2 million twinkling lights, a 54-foot tree, ice tubing, skating and enough seasonal activities to fill a term at Hogwarts.

Tickets range from $33 to $54 depending on the day you choose, and children 3 and under get in free. Early-bird packages are available now online. If you book before Aug. 10, you’ll save 30% on packages. Accio… holiday plans.