Dallas Life

How to Do Dallas: Our latest short-form video series is your neighborhood guide

It was supposed to be our way to share the city we love with international visitors during the World Cup, but our readers loved it so much we had to run it back.
By Jordan MaddoxAugust 4, 2026
In our new video series, Observer social media editor Jordan Maddox explores Dallas neighborhoods.

Jordan Maddox
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As our name suggests, we have been observing the city for decades, so we know a thing or two about how to do Dallas.

Dallas Observer has long stood as a comprehensive guide to life in North Texas. We publish lists of our favorite bars, our favorite restaurants, best music venues, upcoming concerts and the latest news that you need to know.

But during the FIFA World Cup, a time when travelers from all over the world visited our home to enjoy local culture alongside the matches, we realized that we were missing something: guides to each Dallas neighborhood. In response to that blind spot, we created a video series highlighting the local places we love in each part of town.

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This series lives exclusively on social media channels and serves as bite-sized guides to different corners of our city. So far, we have produced guides for Downtown Dallas, Uptown, Deep Ellum, East Dallas, Lower Greenville, the Design District and Oak Cliff. 

All of the places in these videos hold a place in one or more of our lists; Top 50 Bars, Top 50 Restaurants, Best of Dallas, free things to do and many, many more.

Initially, this series was intended to run twice a week solely during the World Cup, but our readers made it clear they loved it, so we’re going to keep it going.

On average, each video has surpassed 49,000 views on Instagram, 50,000 views on Facebook and 24,000 on TikTok. The engagement has been incredible, as well. Each video took on a larger-than-screen life of its own as the comments and posts were filled with North Texans uplifting the local businesses that keep the city alive and give each neighborhood its own personality.

Now that the World Cup is over and our foreign friends are mostly back home, the cadence of these posts will slow from two posts per week to biweekly. But fret not — there is more to come than just neighborhood guides, so keep an eye on our social media (including YouTube) to see what we’re cooking up.

Are you an advertiser who wants to sponsor this series to get in front of our audience and also help make sure it continues? Email advertising@dallasobserver.com.

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Jordan Maddox is Social Media Editor of the Dallas Observer. She previously interned with the publication in 2022 before joining the staff full-time in 2023. Prior to this, Jordan completed a public relations internship with Dala as well as a social media and editorial internship at Texas Lifestyle Magazine. She holds a bachelor’s of arts, a master’s of journalism and a public relations certificate from the Mayborn School of Journalism at the University of North Texas. While obtaining her master’s, Jordan’s research focused on the impact of social media platforms on successful news coverage. Prior to working at the Dallas Observer, Jordan worked for Henderson News.

jordan.maddox@dallasobserver.com

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