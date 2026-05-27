Dallas Observer announces a new merch collab with artist Joe Skilz

What do you think of when you hear “Dallas”? Do you think of the giant eyeball in the middle of downtown? Or do you think about the red pegasus that dances through the corners of the city? Maybe childhood memories of the waterfall billboard leased by a rotation of beer companies that seemed like our very own Niagara Falls flash through your mind. We hope you think of the Observer and its 46 years of dedication to bringing accessible news to Dallas.

Whatever you may think of, we hope to have captured the essence of the city in our new merchandise, available exclusively to Observer members. The design, created by local artist Joe Skilz, captures everything we think of when we hear “Dallas,” especially at this moment. From the eyeball, to the inquisitive nature of our city we hope to feed through our work, to the bright Dallas skies we’re accustomed to, to the ball in the sky that elevates our skyline to one of the best in the country, to the troubled rail system integral to connecting our city.

The merchandise line includes a tote bag, a hat and custom stickers. Joe Skilz

“In general, the community and how strong we rep Dallas [inspires me],” Skilz tells the Observer.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Arts & Culture newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Things to Do

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

The artist, who is self-taught and began with other mediums before building a name as a graffiti-style muralist, says designing merchandise for the Observer is a dream.

“I appreciate the opportunity,” he says. “It’s really cool. I always wanted to do something for you guys. Seeing what I do and being interested in what I wanted to do for the design for you guys was pretty cool, too.”

Skilz, a born-and-raised Dallasite, was tasked with tailoring the imagery to just some of our most iconic landmarks, no small feat when you live in a city like ours.

“I’ve done the Dallas skyline for a while, I’ve seen it change and develop,” he says about drafting the design and selecting the right iconography. “There’s so much more out there, though.”

advertisement advertisement

There’s never been a better time to support artists, specifically muralists, as the city finds itself embroiled in a scandal after painting over a long-standing mural with deep cultural ties and nostalgic relevance to the community. The mural, painted by Wyland, was covered and replaced in preparation for the World Cup, an already contentious issue depending on which Dallasite you ask and who signs their checks. Skilz couldn’t help but mention the scandal and the pride it gives him as a Dallas artist.

“I’m seeing how everybody’s gathering to really fight for something,” he says. “It does hurt, [I] myself [have had] murals cut down and bulldozed and painted over because of other purposes. It’s harsh. But from an artist’s point of view … it’s cool to see how the community is really supporting that mural that a lot of people grew up seeing.”

To support the local arts scene and the journalists hard at work to bring you stories about it, become a member of the Dallas Observer.

Contribute $35+ monthly or $300+ yearly, and you’ll get a limited-release commemorative Dallas Observer Hat, Tote Bag & Sticker. Contribute $10+ monthly or $100+ yearly and you’ll get a limited-release commemorative Dallas Observer Sticker plus a Hat OR Tote Bag (your choice!). All one-time contributions get a limited-release commemorative Dallas Observer Sticker. All contributions must be made by June 30, 2026, to qualify. Items will be mailed directly to you.