Texas Frightmare Weekend to celebrate 20 years of fear with big scares

Ed Neal, the iconic Hitchhiker from, greets fans at the 2025 Texas Frightmare weekend. Neal is a Texas native and regular at the event.

Two decades ago, a small gathering of horror enthusiasts huddled inside the Grapevine Convention Center. Back then, the space felt about as expansive as a suburban basement. Fast forward to today, and that intimate gathering of ghouls has morphed into an unstoppable monster.

From May 22 – 24, Texas Frightmare Weekend takes over the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas to celebrate 20 glorious years of gore, ghosts and genre greatness. Much like the Dallas International Film Festival, this beloved event has reached a massive milestone, cementing its status as one of the largest and most respected horror conventions in the nation.

If you love the thrill of a good scare, this weekend promises a celebration of the shadows that you simply cannot miss.

The evolution of eerie Texas Frightmare Weekend did not just survive the past two decades. Like a final girl, it devoured the competition and grew stronger. After outgrowing Grapevine, the convention set up shop at the Hyatt Regency DFW airport from 2012 to 2022. Now, comfortably haunting the Irving Convention Center, the event offers multiple levels of frights, creating a massive playground where fans, actors, filmmakers and artists unite under one bloody banner.

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Loyd Cryer, the founder of Texas Frightmare Weekend, reflects on the journey with great pride.

“Every year means a lot to us, but this one especially feels like a celebration of how far the show has come and the community that has helped build it,” Cryer says to the Observer.

The Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas will be home to Texas Frightmare Weekend 2026. Preston Barta

Scaring up the stars Attendees come for the community, but let’s be honest, they also come for the celebrities. This year’s guest list reads like a Rolodex of your darkest nightmares.

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Leading the pack is a massive 30th-anniversary reunion of the original Scream cast. You can rub elbows with David Arquette, Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich and Jamie Kennedy. You will also find Roger L. Jackson — the terrifying voice of Ghostface — and Lee Waddell, the stuntman behind the mask who actually chased and stabbed his way through the first two films.

The star power does not stop at Woodsboro, though. Warwick Davis, Emma Roberts, Steve-O and talent from the celebrated HBO Max series It: Welcome to Derry and Saw franchise will all hold court.

However, the convention also knows how to honor its own backyard. Grapevine native McKenna Grace is having a massive moment right now. Fresh off a co-starring role in the Scream franchise and currently filming a live-action Scooby-Doo series for Netflix as Daphne, she represents the incredible talent bubbling up from right here in North Texas.

“We’re especially proud anytime we get to spotlight Texas talent and local connections,” Cryer says. “Having someone like McKenna Grace involved is exciting, and we always love supporting local artists, filmmakers, creators and vendors who are such a huge part of what makes this event special.”

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More than just autographs Texas Frightmare Weekend operates on a simple philosophy: give the fans a complete, immersive experience.

“This year’s guest lineup and programming really capture what we love about Frightmare — a mix of legendary icons, fan favorites, rising stars, reunions, screenings and special events that give horror fans something they can’t get anywhere else,” Cryer explains.

When the sun goes down, the real freaks come out. Friday night features a massive Halloween-themed dance party. Saturday night dials up the chaos with “Scaryoke,” a hardcore karaoke session where you can scream your lungs out to your favorite tracks.

During the day, attendees can sit in on engaging Q&A panels to hear behind-the-scenes secrets from legendary franchises, and catch onsite film screenings of fresh, independent terror. Afterward, a stroll through the vendor hall will offer everything from Lego figures of iconic slashers to newborn outfits featuring Jason Voorhees with the words “Mama’s Boy.” You might even stumble across a t-shirt for a new-fangled masterpiece called Dickshark. At Frightmare, anything goes.

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There’s truly nothing horror filmmakers won’t try to add sharks to. Preston Barta

Your survival guide Attending a convention of this magnitude requires a little strategic planning. First and foremost, bring a fat wallet. Between parking, admission, exclusive merchandise, autographs and professional photo ops, your money will disappear faster than a teenager wandering into the dark woods alone.

If you want a guaranteed moment with your favorite star, visit the Texas Frightmare Weekend website right now. Pre-book reservations for photos and arrive early to get autographs because the big names sell out incredibly fast. Even if you miss a ticket or don’t have the patience to wait in line, strolling past the celebrity tables often yields a fun passing glance.

“If people have never experienced Texas Frightmare Weekend, this is the year to come see what it’s all about,” Cryer says. “We’ve worked hard to make the 20th anniversary celebration something unforgettable.”

Texas Frightmare Weekend is located at the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas, 500 West Las Colinas Blvd. Single-day tickets are currently $39.99–$44.99, while a weekend pass is $69.99 (prices will increase as the event approaches). Admission for children 12 and under is free.