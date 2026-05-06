5 Indie Films You Should Watch This Year

Independent cinema continuously pushes the boundaries of fear, love and human endurance. And this year, particularly, delivers an exceptional crop of movies that might otherwise fly under your radar.

We first caught these remarkable films at the South by Southwest (SXSW) film festival in March, and they immediately stood out as unforgettable cinematic experiences. From chilling queer horror to haunting tales of survival, these projects bypass predictable formulas — they offer deeply human narratives wrapped in wild, imaginative premises.

Here are the five indie films you simply cannot miss this year, in no particular order:

1. “Wishful Thinking“ Graham Parkes’s “Wishful Thinking” took home the Narrative Feature Competition jury prize at SXSW this year, and deservedly so. This sci-fi romantic comedy introduces us to a premise as delightfully original as it is profoundly human.

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It stars Maya Hawke and Lewis Pullman as a young couple whose intense attraction and emotional highs and lows quite literally set off actual seismic events. When their love is on the rocks, the very ground beneath them seems to split apart, physicalizing the inner chaos of love on the verge of collapse. Yet, Parkes weaves these clever sci-fi mechanics into a story that never loses its humanity. Instead, each tremor serves as a metaphor for the unpredictable and often fragile nature of connection.

The true magic of the film rests squarely on the shoulders of Hawke and Pullman. They deliver performances that are nuanced and beautifully authentic, allowing their chemistry to feel like a magnetic tug-of-war. Sometimes, the tone bounces between infectious joy and unbearable, truthful pain. As they navigate a love that proves to be overwhelmingly powerful, you find yourself desperately rooting for them to fix what is broken.

“Wishful Thinking” stands as easily as one of the most fruitful and exciting releases this year. It effortlessly weaves the existential dread of adult ambition with laugh-out-loud comedy and genuine heartache. If you want a brilliant reminder of why we brave the unpredictable tremors of love, this award-worthy triumph is an absolute must-watch when it hits screens.

Sony Pictures Classics recently acquired the film, but no official release date has been announced yet.

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2. “Leviticus” Adrian Chiarella’s “Leviticus” arrives as a staggering work of queer horror filled with beautiful but haunting metaphors. Set against the bleak, rusted backdrop of an industrial town gripped by religious conservatism, the film follows a group of queer youth hunted by a deeply insidious force. To the outside world, these entities are completely invisible. But to the targeted teenagers, the monster takes the exact shape of the person they love the most, turning their deepest desires into a deadly lure.

It channels the relentless, creeping dread of “It Follows,” yet grounds its terror in something far richer, wrapping its supernatural scares in genuine, devastating heartbreak. In many ways, “Leviticus” is an incredible exploration of how the world around us can twist the truest parts of ourselves into weapons. It taps into the haunting silence of isolation, illustrating how societal fear forces young people to view their own identities as a threat. The narrative wrestles with the painful idea that fear is often taught as a twisted survival mechanism in spaces that fiercely resist difference.

Chiarella’s control of atmosphere and tone elevates the film from a standard genre piece into a deeply resonant work of art. This delicate, terrifying balance is firmly anchored by fearless, captivating performances from the young leads, Joe Bird and Stacy Clausen, who bring a striking vulnerability to every frame. “Leviticus “wants to break your heart and carefully put it back together again, proving that the most terrifying monsters are often the ones society builds for us.

NEON is set to release the film in theaters on June 19.

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3. “See You When I See You”

Jay Duplass’s “See You When I See You” recently screened at a few festivals, including Dallas’ USA Film Festival in April. What could’ve easily veered into melodramatic territory that’s more forced than forceful, Duplass and Co. skillfully balance humor and profound devastation, working in visionary elements that delve deeper into the raw, authentic emotions at play.

At its core, the film explores the messy, non-linear reality of grief following the devastating loss of a sister and best friend to suicide. Starring Dallas’ own Cooper Raiff in a career-defining performance, the story follows a young man grappling with a sudden void, turning to self-sabotaging tactics to numb a pain too vast to carry alone.

Related Repo Man Will Repossess the Hearts of Dallasites With Help From the Circle Jerks

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“See You When I See You” channels the spirit of a bittersweet hangout, proving that even in our darkest hours, life still manages to surprise us with a reason to laugh. The film’s brilliance lies in its authentic portrayal of a family facing the impossible. Anchored by an incredible ensemble cast featuring Kaitlyn Dever, Lucy Boynton, David Duchovny and Hope Davis, each character navigates their shared tragedy in deeply personal, often conflicting ways. We watch them wrestle with the necessity of rituals like a funeral, which act as vital anchors to help us process the unthinkable while trying to forge a path forward.

While the subject matter warrants a gentle warning for sensitive viewers, the emotional payoff is profoundly beautiful and impossible to forget. “See You When I See You” not only documents sorrow but transforms it into poetry. Raiff’s achingly honest vulnerability, paired with Duplass’ confident direction, ensures the film strikes a resonant chord. Keep this tender reminder of love and memory firmly on your radar.

The film is currently seeking distribution.

4. “Hokum” “Hokum” proves that you do not need a labyrinth of complex plotlines to thoroughly cook a viewer’s nerves. Directed by Damian McCarthy, this traditional, restrained horror piece feels exactly like a classic Stephen King story that the legendary author simply forgot to write. The film strips away unnecessary layers to let its pure, foundational scares genuinely shine. It centers on an abrasive, cynical writer who suddenly finds himself locked inside a hotel room with a rich, blood-soaked history.

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Soon, he is relentlessly haunted by the very chilling type of creations he pens — most notably, a terrifying witch who makes her presence known in the room’s darkest corners. By keeping the narrative beautifully simple, the film allows its shadows to pop with visceral energy, delivering a genuinely creepy experience that fires on all cylinders. What makes “Hokum” such a notable terror is how it juggles tension and release. It heavily channels the claustrophobic dread of “The Shining” and “1408,” yet it never becomes bogged down by its own weight.

Woven seamlessly into the nerve-shredding tension is a sharp, dark sense of humor that makes the ride undeniably entertaining from start to finish. At the center of this haunted room is Adam Scott, who completely sheds his familiar comedic warmth to deliver a visceral performance as a bitter man. He grounds the supernatural chaos with a compelling, human panic. If you want an exceptionally spooky film that knows exactly how to manipulate the dark, Hokum is a perfect choice.

The film is in theaters now.

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5. “The Ascent”

“The Ascent” claimed the Audience Award in the Documentary Feature Competition at SXSW, serving as a breathtaking testament to human endurance and the fierce pursuit of truth. The documentary follows the extraordinary Mandy Horvath, a bilateral amputee, taking on the seemingly impossible task of crawling up Mount Kilimanjaro. Yet the film is much more than a standard triumph-over-adversity narrative. It operates as a gripping, poignant mystery, working to untangle the hazy, traumatic night out that left Horvath unconscious on a set of railroad tracks.

As she hauls herself up the grueling African peak, the story seamlessly weaves through the unanswered questions of her past, creating a striking portrait of resilience and determination. What sets this documentary apart is its beautifully literary editing style as the film parallels her harrowing ascent with her adapted everyday routines and the chilling investigation into her trauma. It captures the sheer physical toll of her journey, highlighting the incredible reliance on her hands as they drag her toward the sky.

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Horvath proves to be a luminous, fiercely independent soul who reaches for the impossible to see her dream realized and to escape her nightmares. The film does not shy away from the brutal physical pain of her reality, yet it radiates defiant hope and an invigorating triumph. The Ascent hits like a blast straight to the heart, offering an inspiring, poetic meditation on why we conquer our personal mountains.

The film is currently seeking distribution.

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Honorable Mentions

While the five films above easily defined our festival experience this spring, there are plenty of other cinematic treasures to keep in mind. Be sure to keep an eye out for these incredible standouts as well: