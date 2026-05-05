The Best Looks From Texans at the 2026 Met Gala

Beyoncé's massive train required five people to carry it up the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. We would have done anything to be one of the five.

It’s that time of year again. The first Monday of May, when the chronically online with a sick obsession with pop culture declare themselves to be the ultimate connoisseurs of fashion and taste. At least a thousand times tonight, with a glass of wine in hand, the words “I would have done so much better than that” have been uttered as an A-lister trekked up the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in couture and into the 2026 Met Gala.

“Fashion’s biggest night,” as it is known, might as well be a national holiday for those who know the importance of the distinction between lapis and cerulean. For the uninitiated, the Met Gala is an annual event organized by Vogue and chaired by its former editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, the inspiration of Meryl Streep’s infamously cutthroat character in “The Devil Wears Prada” films. Wintour reportedly has complete control over the exclusive event’s guest list, and she only allows the most culturally relevant A-listers. A company can buy a table for $350,000, but its guests must still be approved by Wintour. A singular ticket costs $100,000, but once again, not just anybody can buy one.

Suffice to say, you may have better luck betting on the Cowboys winning the Super Bowl than attending the Met Gala.

The gala always has a co-chair, or several, who serve alongside Wintour. This year’s co-chairs were Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and the most famous Texan we get to share with the rest of the world, Beyoncé. This year’s gala was controversially sponsored by Jeff and Lauren Sánchez Bezos, a gig which allegedly cost them millions. But if you can rent an entire city in Italy for your wedding, sponsoring the Met Gala is pocket change. Met Gala rumors say Wintour has banned garlic, onion and chives from the dinner menu, so if you really think about it, the Bezos’ probably broke the world record for the amount spent on a flavorless meal.

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Each year has a theme, which more often than not seems to be a suggestion rather than a rule. We plebeians, or the general public who watch the red carpet in old college sweats while criticizing dresses that cost more than our degrees, tend to be critical of theme adherence. This year’s theme was “Fashion Is Art.”

Some attendees, who we imagine are fun at a Halloween party, stuck to the theme. Dresses that looked like an artist’s palette and recreations of fine art were some of the highlights. Old Bunny, the aged version of Bad Bunny, was also one of the more memorable looks.

Heidi Klum, plastered like a Greek sculpture, was impressively nightmare-inducing.

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But of all the stars on the runway, we couldn’t keep our eyes off the Lone Star representatives (mostly Beyoncé, obviously) and the one-of-a-kind designs made by one-of-a-kind Texans.

Here are our favorites of the night:

Beyoncé in Olivier Rousteing View this post on Instagram

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Mrs. Texas herself wore custom Olivier Rousteing, envisioned by her stylist for decades, Ty Hunter. The skeleton-stoned gown was adorned with a train so ornate it was too big to fit in one picture. The queen also wore a crown for her first return to the Met Gala in 10 years. Miniyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, her 14-year-old daughter, also walked the carpet in Balenciaga and tanlines like she’s been doing it her whole life. “It feels surreal, because my daughter is here,” Beyoncé said to La La Anthony, one of the Vogue correspondents, about her return to the Met Gala. “I am excited to experience it through her eyes.” Jay-Z was also there.

Connor Storrie in Saint Laurent View this post on Instagram

The internet’s collective boyfriend of the moment made his Met Gala debut in Yves Saint Laurent with a polka-dotted halter top featuring a floor-length train hanging like a scarf, and paired it with a suit jacket that he eventually (and thankfully) took off. Although, to be honest, Storrie could have shown up in a trash bag, and we’d be just as enamored. He grew up in Odessa and was recently thrust into the spotlight with the insanely popular “Heated Rivalry,” a TV show about two star-crossed, closeted professional hockey players. Since then, he’s hosted “Saturday Night Live,” become an ambassador for Tiffany & Co., made the country wonder how you get glutes so well defined, and become a general delight to watch in interviews. If you want extra content from one of the most beautiful people alive, he did a get-ready-for-the-Met video with GQ. You should watch it. We’ve already seen it five times this morning.

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Paige Bueckers in Coach View this post on Instagram

Wintour was big on athletes this year, specifically women. The Met Gala usually has a large mix of high-profile professional athletes, but this year, several WNBA hot shots walked the carpet. One was our very own Paige Bueckers. Though she’s not a native Texan, the Wings Guard was drafted first in the 2025 draft by Dallas, and was dressed by Coach last night. (There’s a pun to be made somewhere there.) Other WNBA icons, like Angel Reese, also attended, but we didn’t get the red-carpet hard launch of “Buckets” and her girlfriend, Azzi Fudd, whom the Wings just drafted as the top pick. There’s always next year.

“All the little details — the beads, the coloring, everything — came together perfectly for me,” Bueckers said to E! News. “To be you, express yourself in the way that you want to enjoy the process of making a beautiful masterpiece.”

She also shared that the designers would be embroidering her jersey number onto the sleeve, before calling basketball her art form. We hope she never leaves Dallas.

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Jimmy Butler in Alo View this post on Instagram

When you have practice at 4 p.m. and the Met Gala at 5 p.m.

As we said, Wintour loves an athlete. Is that a good thing? In Paige Bueckers’s case, yes. In the case of six-time NBA All-Star and Olympic gold medalist Jimmy Butler in custom Alo? Jury’s out. If your first thought was “Alo as in… the athleisure brand?” Yes, the one with the invite-only gym in Los Angeles frequented by the It Girls of today. Butler grew up in Houston and has had a successful basketball career marked by his commitment to tomfoolery and his appreciation for fashion. He’s continuously named one of the most stylish players in the league. This outfit will likely not be included in next year’s analysis, though. The flowy, wide-leg pant is actually very on-trend, and if you look at it from the waist down, Butler’s look is quite nice. We aren’t quite as sold on the off-centered proportions of a hoodie under a cropped suit jacket.

Teyana Taylor in Tom Ford View this post on Instagram

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Is Teyana Taylor from Texas? No. But Tom Ford is. The designer was born in Austin and has since become one of the most celebrated designers in the world. He built a career by saving Gucci when the brand was on the fritz, then moved to Saint Laurent before launching his own label. The head-to-toe silver-fringed look is done an injustice by photos that fail to capture the gown’s magical movement. This one indeed followed the theme because it truly is art.

“The outfit is always very, very important to me,” Taylor told Vogue ahead of the Met Gala. “It looks like it’s melting as I move. I like to think of it as the ‘ghost of a body,’ it appears and disappears, appears and disappears as I’m moving.”

Kylie Jenner in Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry View this post on Instagram

Kylie Jenner, though indefinitely tied to H-Town by way of former lover and father to her children, Travis Scott, is also not a Texan. But Daniel Roseberry, creative director of Schiaparelli, was born and raised in Plano. The suburb doesn’t seem like the birthplace of envelope-pushing creativity, but maybe the cookie-cutter upbringing is exactly what molded Roseberry into the visionary he is. The designer’s vision has single-handedly revitalized Schiaparelli into a global brand recognized by those with even a small amount of high-fashion awareness. This dress, designed for Kylie Jenner, is a prime example of Roseberry’s alternative style, attention to detail, and master craftwork.