The Observer is looking for freelance artists, illustrators and writers

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Since 1980, the Dallas Observer has evolved from a small weekly newspaper to a cultural touchstone known for our hard-edged news, our grabby cover concepts and our sly cultural coverage.

Even as we’ve evolved across digital platforms, we still proudly produce a free weekly print issue. Every Thursday, you’ll find 25,000 fresh copies in boxes and racks across North Texas.

Want to see your art or your scoop on the cover?

The Dallas Observer is looking to beef up its freelancer roster. If you’re a Dallas-based artist, illustrator, graphic designer or writer, we want to hear from you. We’re looking for fresh perspectives on our stories and diverse talents from communities across Dallas. Pay is determined by assignment.

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Editor's Picks The best concert venues for a date night in Big D

Ideally, you’re familiar enough with Dallas that if we say “Jerry World” or “The Date-y Trail,” you know what we mean. We prefer writers and artists/illustrators with experience in print and digital mediums.

How to apply: artists and illustrators

We’re specifically looking for help creating covers, which sometimes involve complex topics and tight turnaround times. We strive for smart and insightful design elements that illustrate our reporting. If you’re interested, email editorial@DallasObserver.com with:

A link to your portfolio (Instagram or otherwise)

The type of coverage you’re interested in (local music, art, city life, politics, etc.)

Please include your subject area expertise in the subject line of the email

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How to apply: writers

We need help covering Dallas’ diverse music and culture scenes. Please email editorial@DallasObserver.com with:

Links to previous work

The type of coverage you’re interested in (local music, art, city life, etc.)

Please include your preferred coverage type in the subject line of the email

The Dallas Observer believes our journalism will best serve our communities with a culturally diverse staff and freelancers who offer a range of voices. We are committed to creating and sustaining an environment of inclusion, diversity, empowerment and equality. We are at our strongest when all our team members are respected and included regardless of race, age, ethnicity, religion, gender identity, disability, sexual orientation and national origin. Women, veterans, people with disabilities, people of color and gender-nonconforming candidates are highly encouraged to apply.