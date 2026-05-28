Universal Kids Resort in Frisco announces opening date

The latest look at Universal Kids Resort, coming to Frisco in 2026.

The day is finally here, well, almost. The much-anticipated Universal Kids Resort in Frisco has announced its opening day. Drum roll, please. The park will open to guests on July 1, 2026.

The theme park, specifically designed for young children, will have seven portions themed around the production company’s franchises: Shrek, SpongeBob SquarePants, Jurassic World, Minions, Trolls, Puss in Boots and Gabby’s Dollhouse.

The 20-acre park will not mirror Universal Studios Florida, the large-scale amusement park in Orlando with massive roller coasters, but it will be well worth a day trip to the North Texas suburb.

“Universal Kids Resort will inspire the unbridled creativity of kids through imagination, discovery and most importantly – play,” Universal Creative President Molly Murphy wrote in a statement released in 2023. “We’re designing the resort so kids and families can feel the thrill of being physically immersed in their most beloved stories and characters.”

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Arts & Culture newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Things to Do

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

The park was initially announced in early 2023, and since then, North Texans have been patiently counting down the seconds until opening day. With the announcement, the park also opened ticket sales. Single-day tickets for opening day have already sold out, but two-day passes, starting at $99, are still available. For the remainder of the season, one-day passes start at $55, and two-day passes start at $74. The park also rolled out season passes, good for 12 months of general admission, starting at $130.

With the opening of the park, an adjacent 300-room hotel will also open it’s doors. The hotel is now accepting bookings beginning June 30, so if you’d like to be the first in the park, you should reserve your room now.

The park will not rival the adrenaline-chasing rides of Six Flags; the Universal Kids Resort focuses more on experience. With only a few rides, the main attractions are a large lazy river, two loop-less roller coasters and a couple of more traditional drop rides. But the park will be rife with characters, live performances, sensory experiences and wet and dry playscapes.

Now, if you’ll excuse us, we have to figure out which writers will be sharing a room on June 30 and whose car we’re taking to Frisco.