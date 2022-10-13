Epic Fight Breaks Out Between Rams and Cowboys Fans Outside SoFi Stadium

A huge fight between Cowboys and Rams fans broke out in the parking lot of the Inglewood, California, stadium on Sunday. Someone who witnessed the brawl posted a video of it on Twitter.
It's not yet known what started the fight — other than maybe the game, of course, that gave the Cowboys their fourth straight win — but it appears to have involved fans of both teams, since several of them are wearing Cowboys and Rams jerseys.
The unidentified cameraman walks up to the skirmish yelling "Chill! Chill! Chill! Chill!" as several small groups of opposing fans are throwing punches. A Rams fan in a Todd Gurley jersey is being dragged away from a fight between two other people, one in a Cowboys jersey and the other in a Rams shirt. Who says you have to be on the same team to show teamwork?
Meanwhile, another fight is going on in the background, and things are so heated that a Rams fan appears to throw a swing at a fellow Rams fan, who backs off and puffs his Cooper Kupp jersey to remind the other guy that they're on the same side.
Then things really get ugly.
Another group of feuding fans lumbers into the frame. Another guy in a Kupp jersey gets flattened as a Cowboys fan in a Jason Witten jersey drags him to the ground and starts wailing on the guy's face. The guy in the Kupp jersey has clearly lost consciousness but that doesn't stop the other guy from throwing blows right to his face. Eventually, a couple of people pull the Witten jersey wearer away as another couple help the second Kupp guy to his feet.
The camera moves around to show the rest of the aftermath as a third and completely separate fight comes to an end. A Rams fan in the foreground is still lying on the ground from the pummeling he took in the early part of the video.
It doesn't appear that any arrests were made as a result of this fight on Sunday. It's also not the first time a brawl between opposing football fans happened in the SoFi Stadium parking lot. Last February, police arrested Bryan Alexis Cifuentes Rossell for assaulting a San Francisco 49ers fans in the stadium parking lot during the NFC title game. The San Francisco fan got knocked out and had to be placed in a medically induced coma.
Rossell pleaded not guilty back in August to one count of battery with serious bodily injury. His attorney claims that a video of the incident showed that his client "did not throw the first punch and was merely responding in order to protect himself and his wife," according to FOX 11 News in Los Angeles.
Even the players from both teams have gotten in more than a few skirmishes on the field. A video captured footage of Cowboys offensive lineman Connor Williams and Rams defensive end Aaron Donald getting into more than one scuffle last year during a practice game.