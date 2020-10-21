This Weekend, Art Walks and Bike Rides for Advocacy

This weekend's Art Walk West will take place through Trinity Groves and the Tin District, taking in the outdoor artwork with a focus on social justice.

If you’re looking for some socially-distanced and potentially thought-provoking pursuits this weekend, you actually have a few options. A couple of these events are outdoors and with the weather expected to be humming “Lovely Day” by Bill Withers all weekend, it’s a great time to do something besides Twitter doom-scrolling.

Art Walk

On Saturday Oct. 24, the West Dallas Chamber of Commerce is hosting their sixth annual Art Walk West, which winds through Trinity Groves and the emerging Tin District and focuses on social justice art pieces and outdoor murals.

This year there are two options for the walk, a virtual walk or an in-person, which is self-guided. Check their webiste for a map of the tour (not available as of Tuesday). Highlights include 16 murals and art exhibitions at Sweet Pass Sculpture Park and Tin District. Ex ovo 500x Gallery will also host its inaugural show, which recently relocated from Deep Ellum. There’s also a juried show by artists Sedrick and Letitia Huckaby. And, finally, Deadbolt Studios will have an installation outside created by Tabatha Trolli and Jer’Lisa Devezin.

Let’s Ride! And Vote!

The voting advocacy group Headcount is hosting a bike ride to the polls this Saturday, Oct. 24, called BIKE 2 VOTE. Riders will gather at the BrainDead Brewing at 10:30 a.m. then pedal to one of about eight polling places that are, give or take, five miles away. After casting ballots, bikers will meet-up at Thunderbird Station to celebrate our sweaty democracy with a raffles and drink specials. There will be swag, including masks, snacks and hand sanitizer.

Remember that Dallas County voters can cast ballots at any polling location in the county; just have a state ID with you and you’ll receive the ballot for your precinct.

Here’s their Facebook page to keep up with this event, including the polling locations they’ll be biking to, in case you want to plan your route. Be sure to wear a helmet and a mask or I’ll worry myself sick.

An art piece created by Holly Wong and Ron Janssen via the USPS and on display at Sunset Art Studios. USPS Art Project/Christina Massey

USPS Art Project

In April of 2020, Christina Massey got inspired to help the beleaguered postal service by creating art pieces that connected artists and supported the USPS at the same time. Artists for the USPS is a collaborative effort that involves one artist starting a project then snail mailing it to another to complete.

The projects range from sculpture to painting, drawing, mixed media, fiber art and more. The work is on display at several installations across the country, including 250 pieces at Sunset Art Studios (1811 Balboa Place) now through Oct. 31. See their site to reserve a time to visit the gallery.

Undesign the Redline Virtual Tour

Also, this Thursday, Oct. at 6 p.m. the City of Dallas is presenting its third in a series of Undesign the Redline Virtual Tour, which is a webex online event that, according to the announcement “explores the history of systemic racism and the future of undoing structural inequities.”