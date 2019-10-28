The 22 Best Things to Do in Dallas, Oct. 28-Nov. 3

Monday, October 28

Ghost Tour Dallas

Don’t let the sparkling uptown high-rise condo buildings fool you: Dallas can be creepy as hell. (We have a giant eyeball sculpture in the middle of downtown, for Christ’s sake.) And what better night to discover how dramatically haunted the city really is than Halloween? Take a school bus — already creepy — on the Dallas Ghost and Spooky History Tour, taking place from 7:30- 9:30 p.m., and which will leave no sinister Dallas tale untold. The tour finds the spookiest locations in East Dallas, Deep Ellum and Downtown, leaving and returning to the Lakewood Growler, at 6448 E. Mockingbird Lane. The bus seats 10, so reserve your $30 ticket in advance on eventbrite.com. Eva Raggio

Screaming Females

New Jersey DIY rock band Screaming Females is currently touring in support of the release of the compilation Singles Too on Don Giovanni Records. Standing at just five-foot-two, Marissa Paternoster — the band's heavy alto singer and extraordinary guitarist — wields one of the most commanding of presences in the modern music world. Known for their ability to keep the crowd moving for an entire set, Screaming Females is certain to make a Monday night show worth every bit of your while. Joining them on this stretch of the tour will be Wisconsin's little bit country, little bit rock-n-soul act DUSK; and also local support from Denton punk rockers Kira Jari and Fort Worth grunge-gazers Trauma Ray. It is sure to be a night of eclectic music for even the most discerning of music fans. If nothing else, do yourself a favor and look up Screaming Females' cover of Taylor Swift's "Shake it Off." It starts at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, at Club Dada, 2720 Elm St. Tickets are $13-$15 at eventbrite.com. David Fletcher

Summer Walker

When it comes to record releases, it sure takes a mighty effort to topple Beyoncé. Atlanta native Summer Walker has certainly achieved that peak, though, with the release of her debut record Over It. According to reports from Billboard, the release debuted at #2 on their 200 chart with the equivalent of 134,000 album units. That's a feat that bests Beyoncé's Lemonade for the biggest streaming week of all time for a female R&B album. Walker's currently out on the initial U.S. stages of her First and Last Tour, and the venues — as evidenced by her local appearance at The Bomb Factory — are only getting larger and larger for the precocious talent who only a year ago released her debut mixtape. Head down to Deep Ellum on Monday night at 8 p.m,. to get a feel for the commotion at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St. Tickets are $39.50 at thebombfactory.com. Jeff Strowe

Tuesday, October 29

Jim Breuer

Remember that friend in high school who could make everyone laugh and turned every party into a hilarious night of memories? Jim Breuer is just like that guy when he's on stage. The Saturday Night Live alum and man who perfected the stoner character in the Dave Chappelle movie Half Baked can make even the stuffiest comedy critic howl. His act embraces silliness by sacrificing cynicism and just focuses telling his epic stories about show business and being a metal head teen. Just Google "Long live paint" and thank me later. Breuer will be in town for a show on his "Live and Let Laugh" tour at 8 pm Tuesday, Oct. 29 at the Winspear Opera House located at 2403 Flora St. Tickets are $29.50-$150 per person depending on available seating and can be purchased online at attpac.org. Danny Gallagher

Jason Bucklin Trio

When Jason Bucklin isn’t teaching guitar and bass lessons, like he’s done for most of his life, he’s usually onstage with his jazz trio at The Balcony Club. In teaching guitar and bass, including master classes at the University of North Texas, Bucklin has grown an appreciation and passion for all kinds of music. But jazz was his first love. Bucklin used to play with Café Noir, the Dallas-based sextet, but every Tuesday, at least from now until sometime in December, Bucklin hits The Balcony Club stage with his trio for a night of jazz. And, it’s free. Go see the Jason Bucklin Trio while you still can at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at The Balcony Club, 1825 Abrams Road. Jacob Vaughn

Wednesday, October 30

Theresa Caputo

There are people in this world who claim that they can see the past, present and future by using psychic power or talking to the spirits of the dead. Theresa Caputo, the big haired star of TLC's Long Island Medium claims she is one of the latter people. She contends she can pluck the voices of lingering spirits from our realm or from the afterlife or whatever and tell their loved ones the things they've been literally dying to tell them. If you're one of those people who believe Caputo can actually talk to the dead, you can ask her to make a long distance call to heaven (or hell, where you'll wend your way through a long voice mail tree to end up on hold, listening to Nickelback). "Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience" begins at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 300 W. Las Colinas Boulevard in Irving. Seriously, you can ask her. We won't judge you, as far as you know, loser. Tickets are between $74.25 and $213.50 at LiveNation.com. Danny Gallagher

Thursday, October 31

Bouchercon World Mystery Convention

Rehearse your alibi and dust off your deerstalker and oversized magnifying glass: This year’s Bouchercon World Mystery Convention takes place in Dallas, bringing crime fiction fans, aspiring and established authors, critics and publishers together for networking, book signings, panels and celebration. Guests of honor include author of the Peter Diamond series Peter Lovesey, investigative reporter Hank Phillippi Ryan, local writer Deborah Crombie and toastmaster Harry Hunsicker. The convention kicks off with awards and a convention overview at 8 a.m. Thursday and includes a lunch with guest of honor James Paterson and a 7 p.m. Whodunit Party and concludes with the 8:30 p.m. “Noir at the Bar.” Friday’s and Saturday’s schedules begin at 7 a.m. and run all day, and Sunday panels go from 8 to 11 a.m. at Hyatt Regency Dallas, 300 Reunion Blvd. Registration for the full convention (single-day passes are not available) is $175 at bouchercon2019.com, where you can find the full schedule and featured guests. Jesse Hughey

Side Show

Where did “they’re literally joined at the hip” originate? The latest production at The Firehouse Theatre, 2535 Valley View Lane, Farmers Branch, answers that question with the musical Side Show, the true story of conjoined twins Violet and Daisy Hilton, whose appearance made headlines in vaudeville circles of the ‘30s and in the 1932 movie Freaks. Music is by Henry Krieger; book and lyrics are by Bill Russell. Bethany Lorentzen and Katie Moyes Williams star in the show running now at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through November 10. Tickets range from $14 to $28. For info, email office@thefirehousetheatre.com or call 972-620-3747. Reba Liner

Melvins

Grunge, punk, metal, sludge, stoner rock — however you describe the Melvins' music, it's been undeniably influential to many successful bands since the '80s. And it's been equally as exploratory, even crossing into electronic and dark ambient on some albums. But above all, the Washington-born band has played thumping rock 'n' roll music through over 30 releases in its 33-year career. Seattle bands like Nirvana and Soundgarden are said to have been inspired by the Melvins' sludgy sound. The band's latest album's title, 2018's Pinkus Abortion Technician, was taken from the Butthole Surfers' Locust Abortion Technician, and recorded with the help of said band's bass player, Jeff Pinkus. The Melvins are on a massive 10-week U.S. tour this fall with Red Kross, which Melvin members Dale Crover and Steven McDonald also play in, and the band is slated to release a vinyl reissue of the 1999 albums The Maggot and The Bootlicker later this year. It starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, at Trees, 2709 Elm St. Tickets are $25 at axs.com. Diamond Rodrigue

Jade Bird

Jade Bird is a 20-year-old indie-pop darling from England whose music is inspired by universal feelings of love and what it means to be young. Inspired at an early age by Bob Dylan and Neil Young, Bird found her folksy roots with her grandmother's old acoustic guitar. With a five-piece EP behind her, Bird's first full-length album was released in April of this year. Her anticipated Dallas show takes place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, at Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave. Tickets are $18 at prekindle.com. Diamond Victoria



Friday, November 1

Bill Bellamy LOL Comedy from Hollywood [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)]

Bill Bellamy

If you’re a child of the MTV era when MTV actually remembered the “M” in their name stood for “music,” then you know how funny Bill Bellamy can be. You know this not just from his stint as one of the cable network’s patented veejays but also from his stand-up specials for Showtime and HBO and many performances on Russell Simmons’ Def Comedy Jam. He’s also performed in starring and supporting roles in some memorable films such as How to Be a Player and Oliver Stone’s Any Given Sunday and was always the funniest person in the room when he sat in at the roundtable on Chelsea Lately. He’ll be performing live at the Arlington Improv, 309 Curtis Mathes Way at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1; at 7 and 9:30 pm Saturday, Nov. 2; and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3. Tickets are between $25 and $35 and can be purchased online at improvtx.com. Danny Gallagher

The Best of Broadway

We totally get the temptation to curl up in front of a never-ending cycle of reality television when Friday rolls around. But you don’t need to spend your evening with mediocre offerings from your chosen streaming service when you could be living it up with The Best of Broadway at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 1st Ave. Dallas Summer Musicals presents a special concert starring three theatrical powerhouses: Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara, Dreamgirls star Amber Rile, and Kennedy Center honoree Chita Rivera. If that trifecta isn’t enough to keep you cheering, special guests will pop up throughout the evening. Don’t miss this magical tribute to musical theater, which also doubles as a benefit for the nonprofit DSM: tickets are $30 to $65 at dallassummermusicals.org. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Diwali Mela

The DFW Indian Cultural Society will be celebrating Diwali Mela, the Hindu festival of lights, with a (quite literally) dazzling sight of hundreds of lights. The event’s website estimates that 60,000 people will run like moths to a flame and join on the festivities, which honor the return of Rama and the triumph of good over evil. As old traditions meet Bollywood glamour, Indian culture will be on full, brightly colored display — from henna stations to spicy food to performances and prayers. We don’t know if you’ve ever been to an Indian wedding, but let’s just say we’re not surprised that the all-out celebration will feature a lavish fireworks display. The family-friendly event includes pony rides and a kids corner. It starts at 4 p.m. and runs until midnight, on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Cotton Bowl Stadium, at 3750 The Midway. Tickets are $10 online, $12 after 3 p.m. on the day of the event. Children under 10 get in free. VIP tickets are $25-100 at Dfwdiwalimela.com. Eva Raggio

EXPAND Country favorite Ray Wylie Hubbard is getting to Dallas as fast as he can. In fact, he'll be here on Nov. 1. Terry Wyatt/Getty

Ray Wylie Hubbard

Ray Wylie Hubbard has never been part of the mainstream, but he likes it that way, and it's served him well so far. The Texas country singer-songwriter, now in his 70s, got his start about 40 years ago but didn't see major critical acclaim until sometime in the '90s. Hubbard explores themes of mortality on his latest LP, Tell the Devil I'm Gettin' There as Fast as I Can, with his son Lucas lending a hand on guitar. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 at Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave. Tickets are $20-$41 at prekindle.com. Diamond Rodrigue

Saturday, November 2

EXPAND Texas Veggie Fair Hannah Ridings

Texas Veggie Fair

The Texas Veggie Fair is marking its 10th year on Saturday, Nov. 2. With a new home in the Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S. Harwood St., in The Shed and adjacent areas (including the City Futsal Dallas Sports Park), the fair offers a full 11 a.m.-6 p.m. schedule of music, speakers, panels, cooking demos and more all showcasing the benefits and flavors of plant-based living — not to mention a bonkers selection of vegan dishes at the ready. TVF and past attendees recommend early arrival before the food runs out. If the crowds get to be too much or attendees eat one dish too many, there is beginner-level yoga for all ages virtually every hour. The Texas Veggie Fair is free to attend but donations are accepted to support the organization when RSVPing via Eventbrite.com. For more details, including speaking and music schedules, visit texasveggiefair.com. Merritt Martin

Renee Elise Goldsberry

Entertainer Renee Elise Goldsberry is one “O” away from an EGOT. So far, she has a Grammy, Emmy, and has earned a Tony for her performance in the Broadway smash hit (and the scene of Mike Pence’s awkward night out) Hamilton. Not to worry, Renee, if Kobe Bryant has an Oscar, they must be handing them out. The actress and singer will be performing at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, at 7.30 p.m on Saturday, Nov. 2. Tickets are $38-59 at eisemanncenter.org. Eva Raggio

Where Have All the Flowers Gone

Inspired by the title of the anti-war folk song by Pete Seeger, Photographs Do Not Bend Gallery owner Burt Finger assembled a collection of war images with work by the late LIFE photographer Larry Burrows and other war vets. The photography exhibition, Where Have All the Flowers Gone, offers stirring snapshots from Vietnam to Russia’s Red Army, as well as detailed photos of military weapons. The opening day reception takes place from 5-8 p.m. at 154 Glass St., while the exhibition runs until Feb. 8, 2020. For more information, visit pdnbgallery.com. Eva Raggio

Rock Lottery

The premise behind Rock Lottery is simple: Luck of the draw places 25 talented area musicians from different styles and genres into five new bands, each tasked with naming their new groups, and spending the day writing and practicing three to four original songs (only one cover allowed), which the bands then perform for all in attendance. For more than 20 years, in cities across the U.S. (Rock Lottery has official sister events in Brooklyn, Los Angeles and Seattle), tradition dictates that drummers have drawn the names of their four new bandmates out of a hat. The Good/Bad Art Collective pulled off the first Rock Lottery at Denton’s now-defunct The Argo in February 1997. This year marks the 18th Rock Lottery and benefits KUZU 92.9 FM. Attendees can just show up to watch the often hilariously named bands perform at 9:30 p.m. (doors at 8:30), but $5 more offers attendees access to the full Rock Lottery experience at the morning’s selection ceremony and breakfast at 9:30 a.m. While the idea is simple, Rock Lottery creates collaborations among musicians that continue to have long-term cool side effects. It starts at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St., Denton. Tickets are $15-$25 at prekindle.com. Daniel Rodrigue

Mountain of Smoke

Dallas doom metal outfit Mountain of Smoke will be debuting its new four-piece lineup at Double Wide on Saturday night with the support of Rosegarden Funeral Party, Doomfall and Revan. The show will be the first time we see the band with new guitarist Kyle Shutt, who hails from the longstanding Austin metal band The Sword. Shutt is the second new member to be added to the band after Alex Johnson joined last year, adding the depth of pedal steel and synth sounds to Mountain of Smoke's classic drum and bass line-up. Singer and bassist Brooks Willhoite has said that the set for Saturday's show will feature the bulk of the songs from their new, sci-fi themed album Endless Night. The band's new single, "The Weeping Spine," is a guitar-wailing, hard-slamming track that might just be their heaviest yet. Come out and see why Mountain of Smoke were nominated for Best Metal/Hardcore Act in the 2019 Dallas Observer Music Awards. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Double Wide, 3510 Commerce St. Tickets are $7 at prekindle.com. David Fletcher

Chameleons Vox

Landing somewhere between Morrissey and David Bowie by way of Ian Curtis, the Chameleons Vox represents the continuations of perhaps one of the most underappreciated English post-punk outfits. Former vocalist and bass player of the Chameleons, Mark Burgess, will make his first trip to Texas since 2015 for an intimate bar show that will surely favor the nearly 60-year-old’s brand of gloomy crooning. After forming in 1981, in-band fighting and the death of then manager Tony Fletcher ensured that the band wouldn’t survive the decade, even after releasing a trio of well-received albums. A short lived reformation at the turn of the millennium hardly lasted three years before Burgess and the band’s founding drummer, John Lever, created the Chameleons Vox. Lever died in March 2017, and Burgess now carries the band’s torch alone, with as much verve and skill as he had in his youth. Despite the lack of stateside recognition, Chamelons Vox is a band that any fan of the genre would be foolish to pass up on, especially considering the setting. It starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St. Tickets are $20 at eventbrite.com. Nicholas Bostick

Sunday, November 3

Chefs for Farmers Main Event

Chefs for Farmers has its seventh annual Main Event this weekend. It's returning to Dallas Heritage Village, where 50 of our city's top chefs and restaurants will cook with local ingredients. You'll also find more than 40 wineries and distilleries along with eight breweries for tastings. It runs from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at 1515 S. Harwood St. in the Cedars. Tickets are $99 each, $165 for VIP treatment. Taylor Adams

The California Honeydrops

Over a decade ago, The California Honeydrops got their start busking around subway stations all over the Bay Area. It's a particularly intimidating way to forge a path ahead of the music world, but as attested to by acts like Old Crow Medicine Show, busking can be a golden ticket to the big-time. While not at Old Crow levels of fame yet, the quintet from the Golden State is hurtling towards bigger and better things. With a jolly and upbeat collection of ragtime ditties and acoustic shuffles, they veer from swinging dancealongs to mournful ballads with equal aplomb. Bring a keen ear and a pair of dancing shoes and you might eventually get to say you saw them back before they outgrew the neighborhood haunts. The show starts at 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Deep Ellum Art Co. 3200 Commerce St. Tickets are $15 at prekindle.com. Jeff Strowe