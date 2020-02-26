 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

LeeAnne Locken (left) announced she is leaving the franchise reality show.
Heidi Gutman/Bravo

LeeAnne Locken Leaves The Real Housewives of Dallas

Paige Skinner | February 26, 2020 | 5:02am
In a statement published Tuesday night to People, Real Housewives of Dallas star LeeAnne Locken announced she will not return for season 5 of the show.

“The last four years have been a trolley-slapping good time but after much consideration, I have made the personal decision to step away from RHOD,” Locken said in a statement to People.

“Getting to share my wedding with the viewers last year brought me tremendous joy, however, the season was very personally challenging for me. I am looking forward to stepping away from the cameras and spending quality time with my husband and friends, traveling, but most importantly, getting back to philanthropy, which was my main reason for joining the show.

“Thank you to everyone who has laughed and cried with me along the way. It’s been an amazing journey, and yes my pantyliner is still exhausted. There are so many exciting things on my horizon that I can’t wait to share with you.”

Her statement was filled with inside jokes for viewers, like "trolley-slapping good time," which alludes to the first season when Locken slapped a nearby Uptown trolley out of anger. And "my pantyliner is still exhausted" refers to a joke she made in season 4.

This exit comes after a controversial season 4 for Locken, when she called fellow castmember Kary Brittingham "the little chirpy Mexican."

After season 4's reunion aired, Locken stayed off social media, but her friends went to war for her, including her wedding planner, Steve Kemble. He went after RHOD executive producer Andy Cohen for "being a COMPLETE ASS" to Locken during the reunion, where Cohen asked the other cast members if they thought Locken was racist.

Locken has made headlines since the beginning. In season 1, she threatened fellow cast member Marie Reyes' life. Reyes then published prior police reports made against Locken, where she allegedly chased a boyfriend with a knife. After that was published, Locken told us she probably wouldn't return for season 2. She of course did, but looks like she won't return for season 5.

When asked if Locken was fired or resigned on her own, a Bravo rep emailed us Locken's statement to People.

 
