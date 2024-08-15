 Dallas Museum of Art Debuts Friday Kahlo Exhibition | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

DMA's Frida: Beyond The Myth Offers a New Perspective on a Legendary Artist

The new exhibition, which opens on Aug. 18, tells the life story of Frida Kahlo using her work and images of her created by friends and loved ones.
August 15, 2024
Frida: Beyond the Myth will offer a look at Frida Kahlo's life that goes beyond self-portraits.
Frida: Beyond the Myth will offer a look at Frida Kahlo's life that goes beyond self-portraits. Carly May Gravley

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $5,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$5,500
$2,700
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

On Aug. 18, the Dallas Museum of Art will debut its latest exhibition, Frida: Beyond the Myth, an exploration of the life and work of Frida Kahlo.

Kahlo’s work is widely known. It’s the sort of thing you’re as likely to find on a T-shirt at the mall as on the walls of a museum. Despite her renown, she remains elusive. The self-portraits she’s best known for tell only part of the truth. In some cases, it doesn’t tell the truth at all.

“We’re basically trying to tell the full story,” Sue Canterbury, the exhibition’s co-curator, tells the Observer. “She wasn’t forthcoming. [...] She was very misleading at times. Trying to reveal some of those aspects about her and her life are key to this exhibition.”

Frida accomplishes this by displaying Kahlo’s work alongside other people’s depictions of her throughout her life. There are photos and paintings of her when she was 4 years old right up to a photo of her on her deathbed. The images were created by her husband, Diego Rivera and by family, friends, lovers and other people close to her.
click to enlarge
Nickolas Muray, "Frida on White Bench," New York, 1939, carbon pigment print, private collection. © Nickolas Muray Photo Archives
Nickolas Muray
One photo shows Kahlo working on her final completed painting. The painting itself is hanging just a few feet away.

“I think that it’s unusual,” Canterbury says. “So many exhibitions concentrate on the obvious, the same. They don’t always go beneath, or they’re not always looking at her from other perspectives.”

One “misleading” item Kahlo offered was that she was born in 1910 rather than her actual birth year, 1907. This was done to associate her with the Mexican Revolution, which began in 1910. While this birthdate isn’t true, it does speak to Kahlo's strong opinions on decolonization, a theme that comes through in much of her work.

The more vulnerable work on display comes from moments of trauma in Kahlo’s life. From a gruesome trolley accident that almost killed her in her youth to a sketch that depicts one of her abortions, finding inspiration in hardship is a running theme.
click to enlarge
Frida aims to tell the whole life story of the elusive artist.
Carly May Gravley
“We want you to see a woman who went through so many things in life, but became a symbol of resilience,” said Dr. Augustin Arteaga, the DMA’s director and co-curator of Frida, at a media preview of the exhibition.

In addition to its framing device, Frida is unique in that it includes every artistic technique Kahlo used over her life. Her familiar self-portraits are housed alongside sketches, watercolors, still lifes and rarely seen pastel work.
click to enlarge
Frida Kahlo, Self-Portrait Dancing, n.d., pencil on paper, private collection.. © 2024 Banco de México Diego Rivera Frida Kahlo Museums Trust, Mexico, D.F. / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York
Frida Kahlo
Also featured is “The Suicide of Dorothy Hale,” Kahlo’s shocking and controversial depiction of the death of the titular actress. The work was commissioned by a friend of Hale, who assumed Kahlo would paint a standard, tasteful memorial portrait. It’s not surprising that the recipient considered destroying the painting, but we’re glad they didn’t. It’s one of the truly unique pieces in the collection.

Tickets for the exhibition will be $20, and guests can upgrade their experience to include special cafe menu items for $35. Those who opt for the meal can choose between a horchata or a paloma and churros or elote. Kahlo-inspired merchandise, including books, prints and wares designed by Mexican artisans, are already available at the DMA’s gift shop.
click to enlarge
Frida Kahlo's work is still inspiring fans today, as this headband indicates.
Carly May Gravley
Frida: Beyond the Myth will run Aug. 18 through Nov. 17 at the Dallas Museum of Art. Guests can access the exhibition at no cost on the first Sunday of every month or purchase tickets on the DMA's website.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Carly May Gravley has been the staff music, food and culture writer for the Dallas Observer since October 2023. Before joining the staff, she freelanced for the Observer since 2019 and also contributed to Consequence of Sound, the Texas Tribune and Central Track. In addition to writing and reporting, Carly is a concert and portrait photographer and an alumna of Collin College’s Commercial Photography program.
Contact: Carly May Gravley
Iconic Yayoi Kusama Infinity Room Returning to Dallas Museum of Art

Events

Iconic Yayoi Kusama Infinity Room Returning to Dallas Museum of Art

By Carly May Gravley
Meet the Other Players on the American Dream Team

Sports

Meet the Other Players on the American Dream Team

By Mike Brooks
American Dream Team: FC Dallas’ Star Players Glimmer With Hope

Sports

American Dream Team: FC Dallas’ Star Players Glimmer With Hope

By Mike Brooks
Double Vision: With Moonlight, the Haas Brothers Bring Endless Charm to the Nasher

Events

Double Vision: With Moonlight, the Haas Brothers Bring Endless Charm to the Nasher

By Kendall Morgan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation