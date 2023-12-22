Which US Senator Tweets the Most? You Won't Be Surprised. It's Ted Cruz.

Ever since Elon Musk bought Twitter last year and literally carried a kitchen sink into its headquarters for reasons that can't be explained even with comedy, the platform has steadily sunk into quicksand, and we mean financially and culturally. X marks the spot for a hateful cesspool of extreme right-wing rhetoric, boldly going into white supremacist territory, with blue checkmarks to verify the hate.
Sen. Ted Cruz also spends a lot of time on the social media platform because he loves to share some monumentally stupid things with the world. There was the time he made a joke about going to Cancun again except it was to a place called the Cancun Grill in Midland. Ha! Hilarious! Did 246 people freeze to death while he was eating lunch there as well?
Then there are all those times Cruz tried to get into online fights with fictional characters, like Big Bird from Sesame Street. It's like getting into a screaming match with a statue.
So, there should be no look of shock or even mild surprise on your face when you learn that Cruz spends more time on X than anyone else in the U.S. Senate. There's data that proves it, thanks to the public affairs software company Quorum.
A new report titled "Congress Commits to X Under Elon Musk's Ownership" says that Cruz sent the most tweets this year with 6,822 online diatribes and unfunny observations from @tedcruz, which is more than any other senator on Capitol Hill. He also tanks third in the number of tweets by all current members of Congress, behind Texas Rep. Chip Roy and Nevada Rep. Don Bacon. The junior senator's total is actually down from the previous year, when he sent 7,586 tweets.
That's not the only record Cruz is setting with his computer and phone. The report also says both Cruz and Texas Sen. John Cornyn tweeted the hashtag #bidenbordercrisis the most in the last year with a combined 355 tweets.
The report cited Cruz's 2024 re-election bid as the main reason behind his frequent tweeting, but his constituents know there's more to it than that. Cruz has basically built a mini media empire for himself on his X account. Usually, senators or representatives who quit or get ousted from their seat turn what little notoriety they have into a second career of punditry. Cruz, however, seems to be doing that already with efforts such as his Verdict podcast, which explains why #verdict is the hashtag that Cruz used most this year in 798 posts on Twitter.
There's also the "he's Ted Cruz" factor. Cruz has been an attention addict since his days as a legal aide to future President George W. Bush during the 2000 Florida recount. According to The New York Times, several members of President Bush's staff recalled Cruz sending out emails boasting about his accomplishments, probably because Twitter/X wasn't a thing back then.
"Emails from Mr. Cruz arrived at all hours, co-workers said, providing updates on his recent feats," the Times profile reads. "At least a few colleagues occasionally avoided meetings that included Mr. Cruz, to spare themselves the pontification, according to a top Bush adviser."
It's even gotten worse since the chocks have been removed from X's content monitors, allowing conspiracy mongers such as Alex Jones and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to post pretty much anything that falls out of their fevered imaginations. Even when Cruz is being his peak Ted Cruz-iest, he still sounds like Teddy Ruxpin, and it's only going to get more extreme the more Musk continues to bring back the crazies from their former Twitter bans.
Cruz also doesn't seem to spend much time actually doing the things a senator is supposed to do. According to GOVTrack.us, Cruz was the primary sponsor of just 16 bills this past year, and most of them are pointless pieces of legislation — such as his attempt to regulate the forced use of pronouns by government officials and departments.