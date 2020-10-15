A Tunnel of Terror Car Wash, Freddy Ballet and Other Pandemic Halloween Options

Not an ironic costume two years ago. Alas, now all dressed-up and no place to go.

I live with people who spend most of the year working on their Halloween costumes. They conceptualize, design and create as much as possible from scratch, repurposing random things from the garage or hardware store. And so, they're quite jazzed to show off their concepts and artwork come the last day of October. Problem is, there aren’t a lot of places for them to do this. This year, even fewer.

So, we’ve scoured the city for the best options for Halloween, even if just a little. There are some interesting events and costumes are certainly always optional; who's to say you can’t go grocery shopping as sexy fly on Mike Pence’s head? No one.

The Tunnel of Terror Car Wash

The WashGuys Car Wash are turning their tunnels of water and soap into a haunted house experience. This is genius. This should be more than a once-a-year event. There should be haunted car washes in every city in America, every day.

The WashGuys Car Wash are hosting three Tunnels of Terror around North Texas on Oct. 24, 29 and 30. Tickets are $15 and include an ultimate level car wash and a hand towel dry. Visit their page for details.

You know what might be fun? Not telling the kids it’s a haunted car wash, then … ah, never mind.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 35mm with Ballet Intro

The Texas Theatre (231 W. Jefferson Blvd.) has an amazing October calendar. And they're only selling about 100 tickets each of a series of quirky and cultish films. But, the highlight here may be on Oct. 24, when they host their sixth annual Halloween dance and film collaboration featuring a 35mm screening of the don’t-you-dare-fall-asleep horror classic Nightmare on Elm Street. Socially distanced, of course.

Prior to the movie screening, a trio of Dallas-based dancers will perform a ballet to I’m Your Boyfriend Now Nancy, a compilation of music pulled from the Nightmare on Elm Street soundtrack.

This is an indoor event with “extremely limited capacity.” There are two screenings, at 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Oct. 24.

Creepy Strange Movies

The Angelika Film Center (5321 E. Mockingbird Lane) is hosting a few creepy classics, such as The Birds and The Exorcist. They're also hosting Hitchcocktober, a series featuring Vertigo, Shadow of a Doubt and Psycho.

On Oct. 22, the theater will premiere a Dallas-based movie, Dark Trésor, starring all local talent. There will be two showings to allow for social distancing, one at 7 p.m. and the other at 7:15 p.m. Get tickets through eventbrite.

Hallo-Artshow

The Wright Art Twins Gallery in the Design District (830 Exposition Ave.) is hosting an art show and invites guests to dress up for an evening of music and art. Costumes aren’t required, but masks are. It’s this Saturday, Oct. 17, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Attendance is free, but guests should RSVP.

The Wright Art Twins Gallery is also hosting a trick-or-treat event for kids on Halloween.

Sky High Spooks

Reunion Tower is hosting Haunted Tall Tales from Oct.15 through 31, where you can “enjoy an absolutely killer view while learning more about the haunted history of Dallas as told by some of the most unforgettable (g)hosts that once called their city their home,” according to the event's description.

Tickets to the event allow guests to peruse the GeO-Deck at their leisure.

Virtual Screenings

All local Alamo Drafthouses are temporarily closed and that is such a bummer. Alas, if you want to stay in but still do something creepy, they’re sponsoring an Amazon and Blumhouse series of “unique, unsettling original genre thrillers featuring a diverse set of casts and filmmakers.”

RSVP for the Oct. 17 virtual watch party of NOCTURNE, a horror flick about twins and a deceased classmate at an arts academy. Then, on Oct. 18, sign on with other virtual moviegoers to watch Evil Eye about a mom who is suspicious about her daughter’s new boyfriend.