The Ultimate DFW Holiday Event Guide

The Light Park at Lone Star Park
Nov. 5-Jan. 2
1000 Lone Star Parkway, Grand Prairie
When you pack up the car with a thermos of hot cocoa, a sugary pastry of your choice, and that Santa hat you’ve been meaning to wear, you will then be ready for this drive-thru lights extravaganza. Cars will crawl through a quarter mile of light display tunnels synchronized to a DJ mix of seasonal tunes and encounter a massive four-story Christmas tree. Tickets per vehicle start at $38 and there is no passenger limit. Reserve your spot online.
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever at the Plano Art Centre Theatre
Dec. 3-19
1400 Summit Ave., Ste. E, Plano
If you need a good belly laugh to relieve some holiday stress, treat yourself to this classic comedy featuring kids, teens and adults from the North Texas region. Adapted from a best-selling young adult book written by Barbara Robinson, this show highlights the shenanigans of six misfit children who volunteer to star in their Sunday school Christmas pageant. Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door. Purchase them online.
Dec. 5-29
3008 Bledsoe St., Fort Worth
The halls are definitely decked at this West 7th Entertainment District winter wonderland. Stop by the Santa Baby Pop Up Bar for a hot spiked cocoa and have a holly jolly time with more than 10,000 square feet of décor, a snowy setting, cheerful lights and more. Admission is free of charge and a portion of sales benefits Toys for Tots. Go online to find information about operating hours.
Dec. 6-30
300 S. Main St., Grapevine
While exploring the “Christmas Capital of Texas” in Grapevine, stop at the historic Palace Theatre to watch a classic holiday film. Some of the merry must-sees they’re showing this season are A Christmas Story, It’s a Wonderful Life, and A Charlie Brown Christmas, with prices starting at $6. See the lineup and purchase tickets online.
Christmas Lights, Chocolate & Sips Tours – Adults Only
Various dates and times Dec. 9-26
Tours meet at numerous locations around Dallas
If all you want for Christmas is a kids-free evening, then this event is specifically for you. Join this Dallas by Chocolate tour and view the dazzling lights in style as you stroll through Park Cities and Downtown Dallas in a heated motor coach. Your $49 ticket includes transportation, samples of delicious desserts from local vendors, beverages, and ticket holders can BYOB to experience some extra comfort and joy. Purchase your spot online.
Christmas Light Tour on The Christmas Light Bus
6:30 p.m. or 9 p.m. Dec. 10-24
6448 East Mockingbird Lane
Let someone else drive the sleigh this season and hop on the Christmas Light Bus to gaze at the sparkling holiday displays in the Highland Park and University Park neighborhoods. Ticket holders will climb aboard this embellished bus with over 1,000 lights and depart from Lakewood Growler for a 60-minute unique lights tour. Individual tickets start at $40 and can be purchased through I See Dallas Tour Co.
Winter Wonderland Bar Crawl
7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10
1720 Greenville Ave.
Bring your frostiest and most festive self to this Lower Greenville bar crawl that supports the Dallas Margarita Society and Dallas Children’s Charities. Event organizers will be accepting donations at check-in in exchange for an event wristband, which will support at-risk children in the North Texas community throughout the winter season. Seven local bars and restaurants are participating with their own specials, and prizes will be given away at the end of the pub crawl. Go online to make your minimum donation of $10 ahead of time.
Arlington Holiday Lights Parade
6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11
Downtown/University District, Arlington
To get into a merry and bright mindset, spend your Saturday afternoon and evening in downtown Arlington with a free holiday parade. In addition to the main event, there will be reindeer games in the afternoon, pictures with Santa and a tree lighting after the parade. Find details about the parade route and a general schedule online.
Grinchmas at Grandscape
2 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11
5752 Grandscape Boulevard, The Colony
Women Leading Technology is hosting its first outdoor family festival that benefits STEAAM (science, technology, engineering, architecture, the arts, and math) education for girls. Tickets for this event start at $10 and include pictures with the Grinch, face painting, shopping and an outdoor showing of The Grinch to complete a spirited Saturday. Purchase tickets online.
Holiday Tea at Beckley 1115
Various times on Dec. 11 and 18
1115 N. Beckley Ave.
For a sophisticated winter afternoon, schedule teatime on a Saturday in December at Beckley 1115 near the Bishop Arts District. Guests with a reservation will enjoy four courses of traditional tea sandwiches, savory and sweet treats and exquisite desserts. Tickets begin at $49 with the option to add Champagne for a truly pinkies-up experience. To place your reservation, email [email protected].
Howliday In the Park at The Shacks Dining and Dog Park
11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11
5800 Windhaven Parkway, The Colony
Surprise your furry friend with a Saturday afternoon outing and have your Christmas card photos taken together at The Shacks. After you’ve captured the perfect shot, enjoy live music while grabbing lunch at any of the six restaurants overlooking the 1-acre dog park. Go online for more information about this free event.
Kwanza Holiday Gala at Black Hawk Dining
6:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11
4501 Highway 360, Fort Worth
Take part in a Kwanza-themed celebration this year and arrive dressed to impress. Guests will be able to support black-owned businesses, dance to the beats of a live DJ, participate in a silent auction and learn the significance of Kwanza. Tickets start at $50 and include dinner, drinks, and a night to remember. Purchase your tickets online.
M-Line Trolley Holiday Express
6-7 p.m. or 7:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 13, 14, 20, 21
2700 CityPlace W. Blvd.
All aboard this vintage trolley for a Christmas-themed ride through Uptown and the Downtown Arts District. Riders will take in all the glitzy views throughout these Dallas neighborhoods while listening to holiday tunes and sipping warm cups of hot chocolate. Tickets begin at $15. Reserve them online.
Ugly Sweater Holiday Party at Dallas Comedy Club
7-11 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16
3036 Elm St.
This event is for all single elves who are ready to mingle. Take a trip to Deep Ellum with your ugliest Christmas sweater and you may find that under-the-mistletoe kiss you’ve been waiting for. Attendees do not need to bring a date and can enjoy naughty cocktails, $2 jello shots and even take part in The Love Club Holiday show, The Dallas Comedy Club’s version of the Dating Game. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased online.
Dallas Bicycle Tours Holiday Light Rides
7 p.m. on various dates in December
3700 Glencoe St.
Set aside an evening this December to spread some seasonal cheer and complete your exercise for the day with a bike ride around the festive Highland Park neighborhoods. Bikers will meet at Glencoe Park and can rent bicycles in advance to participate in the cycling fun. The $20 ticket includes warm and fuzzy hot chocolate and pictures to commemorate this one-of-a-kind ride. Learn more and sign up online.
Naughty or Nice: A Holiday Burlesque Dinner
7-11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17
1445 Turtle Creek Blvd.
Feel free to get loose at the Virgin Hotel in the Design District with an evening of boozy libations and a risqué show. The ladies from Ruby Revue Burlesque will add some magic to this year’s special season with shakes and shimmies, dinner action stations, and bubbles for all who purchase their tickets, starting at $125 each. Claim your spot online.
Home for the Holidays with Mesquite Symphony Orchestra
5-6:15 p.m. and 7:30-8:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18
1527 N. Galloway Ave., Mesquite
Classical music lovers will bask in harmony as the symphony orchestra of Mesquite takes the stage in their Home for the Holidays program. Guests will be soothed by eight arrangements ranging from Brazilian Sleigh Bells to ‘Twas the Night before Christmas with tickets starting at $15. Purchase yours online.
10 -11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18
4970 Addison Circle, Addison
Find your balance and holiday spirit with this peaceful practice featuring goats in their most festive attire. Ages five and up are welcome and there will be cozy hot chocolate, coffee for those needing a caffeine boost, and candy canes as a sweet treat. Attendees must also BYOM (bring your own mat). Tickets for children start at $20 and adults are $32. Purchase tickets online.
Stories with Santa at Legacy Hall
10:30-11:30 a.m. and noon-1 p.m. Dec. 18
7800 Windrose Ave., Plano
Tell your little ones that Santa is on his way to North Texas! Bring your whole crew to this free event at Legacy Hall and hear Saint Nick read some Christmas tales aloud. Attendees will also be able to meet a live reindeer and write letters to the North Pole so the elves know exactly what to make. Go online to learn more details on activities offered.The Ultimate DFW Holiday Event Guide