The Best Christmas Events in Dallas for Kids

Here are the best Christmas events for kids in Dallas:
Christmas at the AnatoleThrough Dec. 30
8687 N. Stemmons Freeway
If a celebratory staycation is on the agenda, the Hilton Anatole has got you and yours — big time. This expansive hotel’s new North Pole Adventure takes guests on a “trip” via 20 unique holiday rooms, including an Elf Academy, Cookie Factory, Reindeer Stables, and (of course) Santa’s Workshop. Tickets start at $49 for grown-ups and $39 for kids, benefiting Operation Bliss, a local nonprofit providing complimentary hotel stays to children celebrating their medical discharge. If you want something a little more relaxed, Santa will also be on hand at the hotel’s upscale SĒR Steak + Spirits for a special breakfast each Saturday and Sunday morning from 9 to 11:30 through Dec. 24. And if you want to splash it out, book a getaway in one of the Anatole’s Santa-themed suites, including four tickets to the Adventure and a $50 dining credit. All that, and someone else cleans up afterward. A Christmas miracle!
Holiday at NorthParkThrough Dec. 24
8687 N. Central Expressway
It’s a not-so-well-kept Dallas secret: NorthPark Santa is the REAL Santa. He’s so popular that pre-booked visits and photo ops have already sold out for 2023, but you can still show up for a first-come, first-serve visit with Mr. Claus. Check-in at Santa’s Cottage on Level One in Macy’s Court, and they’ll text you when a spot becomes available. It’ll cost you $25, but all proceeds benefit Children’s Health. In the meantime? Check out the shopping center’s Scrooge Puppet Theater and The Tale of the Yeti’s Christmas Spaghetti, see the famous NorthPark trains, or spy that iconic candy and pecan Santa-and-reindeer installation.
SantalandThrough Dec. 24
The Galleria, 13350 Dallas Parkway, No. 1020
Sure, the super-cute Snowday in the Galleria is a fun photo op for elves of all ages, but we must insist on a stop-off at Santaland for those who still believe. Created by the visionary team of Scot and Kristi Redman, Ben Haschke, and the Bayer Brothers, Santaland makes the wait to meet the big guy as pleasurable as the moment the littles finally land on that lap. Any parents who have cooled their heels for hours in a holiday line will appreciate the fun “train ride” experience zipping past Dallas and the Southwest to the North Pole. It’s a visual and sonic trick that entertains the wee ones until they stroll through a snowy forest to Santa’s workshop. Painless AND entertaining? Sign us up! Take your family ice skating at the Galleria’s big rink afterward for extra cheer.
Holigrays at the Echo LoungeDec. 23
1323 N. Stemmons Freeway
If the Polyphonic Spree’s annual holiday shows are a little too intense for your wee ones, why not take them to see We Them Grays at the Echo Lounge instead? Consisting of siblings Kierra, KJ and Kwinton Gray, this Dallas-based band will surely put a soulful spin on some Christmas (and Disney) classics during their holiday show. Doors open at 7, and the fun kicks off at 8 p.m. Branoofunk will open the show.
ICE! Featuring How the Grinch Stole ChristmasThrough Dec. 31
1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine
It’s not unusual to dine on a patio in your shirt sleeves during a Texas December, which is why the Gaylord’s annual ICE! event is often the only way to cross a White Christmas off your wish list. Each year, the hotel unveils an experience that lets visitors suit up in plasticky blue coats to explore two million pounds of ice sculptures themed like Christmas classics. There’s also snow tubing, a snowball build-and-blast and gingerbread decorating, among other holiday activities. When you’re done, take a stroll through downtown Grapevine. It IS the Christmas capital of Texas, after all.
Lightscape at Fort Worth Botanic GardensThrough Jan. 1
3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth
With shining stars, gumdrops, rainbows and tunnels of sparkle, Lightscape at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden is an enchanting way to let the kiddos run off all that candy-fueled holiday energy. This ticketed event ($11–$15) is separate from the regular Garden experience, with a mile-long path ambling by an adorable Christmas village. There’ll be fire pits, hot cocoa stations, a fire garden and all the Mariah you can stand. Oh, and wine and beer for Mom and Dad.
A Junkyard ChristmasThrough Jan. 2
2700 Sylvan Avenue
When life gives you trash, turn it into treasure. That’s what Junk Guys founder Ricardo Hernandez did when he launched A Junkyard Haunted House in Oak Cliff. The four-year-old event has been so successful he decided to put a jolly spin on it for 2023. Using everything from ornate antique doors from Dubai to tennis court fans, Hernandez created an Insta-worthy pop-up of found objects and junk. Donation boxes and used fridges — even a military Hummer — are repurposed into celebratory scenes, including Candy Cane Lane and a magical forest. Drawing a crowd of Oak Cliff locals every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m., the experience is adorable and affordable — adult tickets are $20, kids ages 3–10 pay $10 and kids under 3 get in free. “We’re trying to keep it really simple and make it really cheap, too,” Hernandez says. “We’re not trying to gouge anybody; we are the Cliff, so I try to price everything two five dollars—that’s it!” Visitors can nosh on cake balls, write a letter to Santa or toast marshmallows by the fire before they take a free ride on a holiday train that goes around and around the lot. Most important is an audience with the Grinch (Hernandez’s brother David), who is clearly a method actor and the MVP of this particular holiday hoedown.
Holiday at the ArboretumThrough Jan. 5
8525 Garland Road
Let’s face it — Christmas decorations aren’t what they used to be. Unless you’re at the Dallas Arboretum, of course. With its retro figurines of leaping lords, dancing ladies and piping pipers housed in gazebos, this Dallas institution’s take on “The Twelve Days of Christmas” is a kitschmas delight, day or night. And if you can’t make it to Europe this year, the traditional German-style Christmas Village in the center of the gardens is the next best thing. Kids and grown-ups can go on a scavenger hunt through the faux shops to find hidden animals, picking up treats like bookmarks, candy — and even bacon bits (in the butcher shop, natch) along the way.
The Cocoa LoungeThrough Jan. 7
1321 Commerce St.
If your child is a pint-size gourmand, why not treat them to a trip to the French Room Bar’s Cocoa Lounge at the Adolphus Hotel? For the third year, you can sample hot cocoa and adult beverages (a holiday necessity, IOHO) from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. daily, no ressies required. Or opt for the Cocoa Tea Tier, a pared-down selection of savory and sweet treats for adventurous little palates. If Grandma and Grandpa are in town, take the tribe upstairs to the Adolphus Ski Lodge on the rooftop with a glittering (faux, for sure) snowscape, tableside s’mores and a cozy yurt for the crew.