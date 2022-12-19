Where To Get Blinded by Christmas Lights in D/FW

If you find yourself with nothing to do during the holiday season, you’re clearly not looking very hard. North Texas is packed with events, festivals, shows and experiences that are sure to make the festive season much, much merrier. Whether you’re looking for something to do with the family, cool events for your hard-to-impress teens or an enjoyable private evening with a few friends, you should easily find something a gift of a good time to present to yourself.
While the weather is certainly getting chillier, Dallas has managed to avoid snow so far, which should make getting around in the hectic traffic a little bit easier. However, your aptitude for spending extended amounts of time outside in freezing temperatures might vary, and taking a scenic tour amid heavy wind may not be what you’re looking for. Those looking for multiple options for a night out (which aren’t all that pricey, especially if you’re still doing Christmas shopping), taking a trip to the best light displays in the city is always a good opportunity.
Even if you’re traveling just around your neighborhood, you can probably appreciate the decked-out homes that show off your neighbors' decorating talent. Some of them might be OK with just putting up a few festive wreaths or yard displays, but others have blow-up figures, fully lit-up houses and multiple massive trees. You may even have a Clark Griswald in your neighborhood, someone who always seems to plan a perfect spectacle, only to have it overrun with technical difficulties.
If you’re looking to make it a day trip, there are plenty of great options in North Texas. Here are some of the best light displays you should check out before this year’s yuletide celebrations come to an end.
Dallas Zoo Lights
Nov. 17 – Jan. 1
650 S. RL Thornton Freeway
What better way to spend the holiday season than in the company of animals? You might even find a few that look like they could be “away in a manger.” The Dallas Zoo Lights event allows visitors to cruise a mile-long stretch to see a wondrous display of 3D-lighted sculptures and larger-than-life animal lanterns. It’s also a great place to get your Christmas card photos taken, as Santa Claus himself is there in person.
Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza at The Star
Nov. 18 – Dec. 17
9 Cowboys Way, Frisco
You’re not going to find a bigger or brighter Christmas tree than The Star’s 67-foot LED Christmas tree on Tostitos Championship Plaza. The 20-minute lights show includes performances by Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue, Cowboys Rookie Squad, Rowdy and even Santa! The show' festive Christmas songs are even synchronized with the tree’s light spectacle.
Six Flags Holiday In The Park
Nov. 19 – Jan. 1
2201 Road to Six Flags, Arlington
More flags, more fun. It might be a little chilly outside to go on the Texas Giant, but not sweating like crazy could be a good thing Six Flags has its usual late-day rides, but the holidays include special Christmas shows and a light show that rivals the Titan. Among the short-term additions are a full Santa’s village and some delicious s’mores.
Lights on the Farm at Heritage Farmstead Museum
Nov. 25 – Dec. 30
1900 W. 15th St., Plano
Going to the Heritage Museum is a great way to learn some history, but you’ll also get quite a workout. The tour has a quarter-mile trail with over 1 million lights, animated characters and fresh cocoa and kettle corn. You might even want to take in an extra loop around the trail if you have too many addictive “make your own s’mores.”
Vitruvian Lights
Nov. 25 – Jan. 1
3875 Ponte Ave., Addison
Most of us have a hard time picking out the perfect tree, but Vitruvian Lights doesn’t force you to pick; there are more than 500 beautiful, sparkling trees in this display in Addison. This celebrated tradition is now in its 10th year, and this edition is the most spectacular to date.
Dallas by Chocolate's Christmas Lights
Dec. 2 – Dec. 30
Various Dallas neighborhoods
There’s nothing more quintessential to Christmastime than chocolate. Hey, it’s the holidays, so save your New Year’s resolution for a few weeks! This tour offers a perfect opportunity to test out some of D/FW’s finest dessert cuisines. The heated tour makes stops at local venues and Christmas lights displays.
Deerfield Neighborhood
Dec. 1 – Dec. 30
Preston Road and Coit Road, Plano
Heard enough generic Christmas music? That’s not a problem for anyone visiting the Deerfield Neighborhood’s light display, because you can stay in your car and listen to your own Christmas playlist. Visitors from all across the state head to Plano to see the unparalleled collection of neighborhood home displays. It’ll be tough to pick a favorite.
Holiday at the Arboretum
Nov. 10 – Dec. 31
8525 Garland Road
There’s no shortage of things to see by the end of the year at the Arboretum. You can make stops at the Musical Christmas Tree, see a gorgeous Christmas Village and marvel at the 12 Days of Christmas. Happily, the Arboretum respects celebrations of all faiths, and has added Hanukkah and Kwanzaa shows as well.
North Pole Texas at Hilton Anatole
Nov. 18 – Dec. 24
2201 N. Stemmons Freeway
Sure, you can read about Santa’s delivery process, but why not see it for yourself? This 90-minute train tour shows you all the inner workings of Santa’s workshop, The North Pole Mailroom, Mrs. Claus’ kitchen and even the Elf Academy.
Highland Park/University Park
There are many reasons to gawk at rich people's homes when you're not rich yourself: maybe they serve as motivation to "get your ass up and work" like Kim K says you should, or maybe you're just a fan of architecture. Whatever your reason, you should make your way to Dallas' wealthiest neighborhoods because they'll be LIT this Christmas.
Fair Park Enchant Christmas
Nov. 25 – Jan. 1
1121 First Ave.
Everything is bigger in Texas, and Enchant’s display at Fair Park is here to prove it. This miraculous tour boasts trees over 100 feet tall and more than 4 million sparkling lights. Make it an evening out with Fair Park’s ice skating rink, holiday shops and scrumptious sweet treats.
Frozen Display at Radiance
Nov. 18 – Dec. 31
Locations in Frisco and Weatherford
In less than a decade, Disney’s Frozen has become a pop culture phenomenon like no other. Radiance allows you to customize your experience and choose from either the classical holiday light display or one that takes you all the way to Arendelle with Anna and Elsa. Why choose between the two when you can just do both? The tour also includes ice skating, a sled hill and Christmas cookies.