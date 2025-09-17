 Six Flags Over Texas Closes Iconic Conquistador Ride | Dallas Observer
One of the Most Treasured Childhood Staples in North Texas Has Set Sail

It brings us no pleasure to report that Six Flags Over Texas has bid bon voyage to a longtime favorite.
September 17, 2025
After more than 40 years, Six Flags Over Texas has shuttered one of its most cherished attractions. Sean Fitzgerald/Courtesy of Six Flags
Add another memory to the bucket of once upon a time in North Texas.

For generations of North Texans, the Conquistador wasn’t just a ride — it was a rite of passage. Nestled in the Spain section of Six Flags Over Texas, this iconic swinging ship has rocked its way into the hearts of thrill-seekers since its debut in 1981. But as of this week, the Conquistador has officially set sail for the last time, leaving behind a wake of memories.

Six Flags Over Texas announced the closure on social media, stating, “After exploring multiple options, we have decided that the Conquistador has officially sailed its last voyage. Thank you to all our guests and team members who have shared countless memories aboard this iconic ride. While it’s always hard to say goodbye, we’re excited about the epic opportunities ahead.”

The Conquistador, a creation of Swiss manufacturer Intamin, was a simple yet exhilarating take on an amusement ride classic. Its pendulum-like motion, especially thrilling from the ship’s ends, offered a perfect blend of butterflies and belly laughs. A gateway thrill ride of sorts (real ones know this was the best way to start a day's adventures at Six Flags), The Conquistador was a centerpiece of the park’s Spain area, standing proudly in front of the now-defunct La Vibora bobsled coaster.


This closure is part of a larger, ongoing redevelopment of the Spain section, which will soon be home to what the park says will be “a record-breaking dive coaster” set to debut in 2026. While the promise of new adventures is exciting, the loss of the Conquistador stings for those who grew up with its gentle sway and the camaraderie of shared screams.

The Conquistador’s departure marks the end of an era, but its legacy will live on in the memories of those who braved its rocking waves. As Six Flags evolves, we bid farewell to a beloved staple, grateful for the joy it brought to countless childhoods. 
Image: Preston Barta
Preston Barta has been a journalist in the Dallas-Fort Worth area since 2010. He has contributed to several media outlets, including 92.1 KTFW, the North Texas Daily, Fresh Fiction, and the Denton Record-Chronicle. As a member of the Critics Choice Association and the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association, he is actively involved in media critique.
