One of the Most Treasured Childhood Staples in North Texas Has Set Sail

For generations of North Texans, the Conquistador wasn’t just a ride — it was a rite of passage. Nestled in the Spain section of Six Flags Over Texas, this iconic swinging ship has rocked its way into the hearts of thrill-seekers since its debut in 1981. But as of this week, the Conquistador has officially set sail for the last time, leaving behind a wake of memories.
Six Flags Over Texas announced the closure on social media, stating, “After exploring multiple options, we have decided that the Conquistador has officially sailed its last voyage. Thank you to all our guests and team members who have shared countless memories aboard this iconic ride. While it’s always hard to say goodbye, we’re excited about the epic opportunities ahead.”
The Conquistador, a creation of Swiss manufacturer Intamin, was a simple yet exhilarating take on an amusement ride classic. Its pendulum-like motion, especially thrilling from the ship’s ends, offered a perfect blend of butterflies and belly laughs. A gateway thrill ride of sorts (real ones know this was the best way to start a day's adventures at Six Flags), The Conquistador was a centerpiece of the park’s Spain area, standing proudly in front of the now-defunct La Vibora bobsled coaster.
This closure is part of a larger, ongoing redevelopment of the Spain section, which will soon be home to what the park says will be “a record-breaking dive coaster” set to debut in 2026. While the promise of new adventures is exciting, the loss of the Conquistador stings for those who grew up with its gentle sway and the camaraderie of shared screams.
The Conquistador’s departure marks the end of an era, but its legacy will live on in the memories of those who braved its rocking waves. As Six Flags evolves, we bid farewell to a beloved staple, grateful for the joy it brought to countless childhoods.