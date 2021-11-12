Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Film and TV

Ted Cruz Steps Up as the Joe McCarthy of Children's TV

November 12, 2021 4:00AM

Honestly, we don't get what conservatives like Sen. Ted Cruz dislike about Big Bird or his little red friends.
Honestly, we don't get what conservatives like Sen. Ted Cruz dislike about Big Bird or his little red friends. Sheba_Also 43,000 photos and Shakko CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
After targeting women, minorities, the LGBTQ community, immigrants, teachers, scientists, celebrities and animals, Republicans have found their latest feud. Apparently, absolutely no one is safe from conservative  scorn, as the feathery Sesame Street icon Big Bird has become the latest victim of their conspiracy theories. What does it say about the state of American politics that the headline “Ted Cruz drags Hillary Clinton in ongoing Big Bird controversy” is an actual news story and not The Onion?

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is bothered that the beloved yellow bird is encouraging children to get the COVID-19 vaccine via his Twitter handle. Why children would be on the toxic platform and why Big Bird needs an account are discussions worth having, but the children’s television icon of 50 years is aiding in public safety and spreading the word about the effectiveness of vaccines.

Any good intentions are bound to spark some sort of outrage, and Cruz launched his latest botched attempt at comedy by mocking Big Bird’s outreach attempts.

Big Bird’s feathers didn’t seem to get too ruffled, as he’s yet to weigh in on the Twitter war, only admitting that his wings were a bit sore after receiving the vaccine. Cruz, however, is treating him as public enemy No. 1.

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us

We give up. Who’s his next combatant? We thought of a few figures no one could possibly hate, except maybe Ted Cruz.

Ronald McDonald

Maybe the clown’s kindness to children is enough to involve him in a QAnon conspiracy.

Robin Hood

Steal from the rich, give to the poor? He's like Bernie Sanders in green tights. (We apologize for any mental images we might have sparked there. 

R2-D2

Doesn't speak English, comes from a galaxy, far, far away. Possibly Honduras, dunno. He's obviously an immigrant.

The Lone Ranger

HE WEARS A MASK! Granted, it's over his eyes, but still, HE WEARS A MASK!

The Berenstain Bears

Papa, Mama, Brother, and Sister are all fine, but “Baby” isn’t conforming to traditional gender roles.

Mr. Owl From The Tootsie Pop Commercials

Probably a spotted owl and obviously an academic, what with his evidence based test to tell how many licks in a Tootsie Pop. Short of his waving a red flag and singing "The Internationale," we don't know how more clearly he could hoot, "I'm a pinko."

Scooby-Doo

He and the Scooby gang are too encouraging of marijuana culture and teen happiness. And Fred wears an ascot — or is that a scarf? Whatever, it doesn't exactly scream "cis" does it?

Greg Heffley from Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Honestly, at this point we’re looking to find someone who no one except Cruz could have a problem with.

KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Liam Gaughan has been covering film and television since before he had a driver's license, and in addition to the Observer has been published in About.com, Schmoes Know, Taste of Cinema and The Dallas Morning News. He enjoys checking classic films off of his watchlist and working on spec scripts.

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation