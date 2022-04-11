Where and How to Celebrate 4/20 in Dallas

This is the one time of the year where you and your cannabis tolerance level should be at war. That big bag of weed for which everybody pitched in is not only for communion but competition: It's a battle zone between those who will let the weed backhand them into a kush coma and those who'll survive the night dazed, confused and red-eyed.
We put together a list of 4/20-friendly events where you and your people can enjoy the company of other enthusiasts while trying to fight off the effects of some potent ganja.
April 16Zaza-Ganza
8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
5012 Sharp St.
Oak Cliff rapper Uno Loso will be celebrating his 4/20 with fans as the headliner at Zaza-Ganza. This is a great chance to get your 4/20 started early and maybe get the chance to pass your joint to Uno Loso during the meet and greet. The night will also see performances from Kingpin Kapo, K.Breezy and XO.
April 20It's 420 Somewhere at The Rustic
5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
3656 Howell St.
The Rustic will host their own CBD and delta-8 pop-up. The uptown bar promises a complete 4/20 experience with live music, special products, munchies and a special drink menu. The music will start at 5:30 p.m., and there's no cover.
420 Festival at Smokers Xchange
1 p.m. – 11 p.m.
13505 Montfort Place, Suite103
The team over at the Smokers Xchange head shop will celebrate 4/20 with a block party. There will be food trucks, musical performances and even local glass blowers ready to shape a custom pipe or water bong for customers on sight. And there will be free beer. Tickets are $20- $50.
Dreads Grand Opening
11:11 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.
2011 W. Davis St.
You might have seen some Dreads cannabis products in your neighborhood smoke shop as the Dallas-based brand continues to gain popularity for its exclusive indoor hemp flower and an edible line that will leave you high for two days. The company will now be opening the official Dreads brand cannabis and apparel showroom on 4/20 while 97.9 The Beat radio host Space Boi Fresh, who also has dreadlocks, will be in the building for the 4/20 release of his mixtape titled Dreads. If that's not enough, there will also be free pre-rolls and apparel until the piles run out.
Munchies Fest at Lofty Spaces
4:20 p.m. – 9 p.m.
816 Montgomery St.
Admit it: The only thing better than your favorite food is your favorite food infused with cannabis. If you want to get high while you eat, save some room in your stomach for Munchies Fest at Lofty Spaces. And try not to forget that the homemade pizza or pasta you try that night will put you on your ass if you eat too much too fast. The less weed you taste in the edible, the more you should be careful. The event is free to attend.
Dallas Smoke-A-Thon at Creators Don't Die
7 p.m. – "'Til it's time to leave"
2429 S. Malcolm X Blvd.
The team over at Creators Don’t Die were delighted to announce their first annual Dallas Smoke-A-Thon at their venue space. It’s like the perfect place for a hotbox session with a few hundred of your closest smoke buddies. “This experience will be celebratory in facets more than just weed culture,” says Meka Jackson, CEO of Creator’s Don’t Die. “There will be uncompromised expression and beautiful souls from all paths and journeys of life showcasing immersive art, live painting, craft installations, live music, media, fashion, brand owners, digital professionals and more.”
The Far Side at Trees
2709 Elm St.
7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
It wouldn’t be a 4/20 without a show at Trees, and this one will be a treat. Hip-hop trendsetters The Far Side will be in town from Los Angeles for a performance alongside some of our favorite North Texas musicians, Cure for Paranoia and Stone Mecca. Now we all know there is no smoking allowed inside Trees so hit the patio for your smoke break before the artists start to hit the stage. The show is all ages and tickets start at $30.
April 24Tropical Punch Boxing and Smoke Festival at The Green Elephant
2 p.m – 8 p.m., April 24, 5627 Dyer St., Dallas
Blunts, bongs, dabs and jabs — that is what is promised from the organizers of the Tropical Punch Boxing and Smoke Festival. Live sports and weed go great together. Get loaded and head over to The Green Elephant for a competitive fight with women boxers and high-energy vibes with performances by local hip-hop legend Mr. Pookie and others. Tickets are $15.