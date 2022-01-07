Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Sports

Could the Super Bowl Come to Arlington? Not So Fast, Says the NFL.

January 7, 2022 4:00AM

This probably won't be the setting for the next Super Bowl, though here's hoping the team's logo will be somewhere on the field in Los Angeles on the big day.
This probably won't be the setting for the next Super Bowl, though here's hoping the team's logo will be somewhere on the field in Los Angeles on the big day. "AT&T Stadium Panorama" by ajroder is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0
The rise of the omicron variant has been the cause of many last-minute changes in plans for a lot of people. So far, however, it hasn't affected the plans for this year's Super Bowl, according to the National Football League.

Reports have been circulating about the league contacting the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in Arlington as a possible backup for Super Bowl LVI set to take place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, but the NFL says there are no plans at this time to change stadiums for the upcoming game.

"There are no changes to our Super Bowl plans," says NFL Vice President of Communications Brian McCarthy by email. "We plan on playing Super Bowl LVI as scheduled at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 13."

McCarthy and Arlington Mayor Jim Ross confirmed that both sides have talked about being on the contingency list for any game throughout the season since the start of the COVID epidemic but have not discussed plans for the Super Bowl specifically.

Related Stories

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us


"Over the last two years of the COVID experience, the City of Arlington has been in periodic communication with the NFL and Cowboys as a resource for any contingency planning needs," Ross says in a released statement. "The City has not discussed the upcoming Super Bowl with the League or Cowboys; however, should the NFL need support for any continuity of their operations, we will assist."

McCarthy says any contacts made throughout the season are just part of standard procedure for the league, and so far there is no need to cancel plans to hold the big game in the Rams and Charges' station.

"As part of our standard contingency planning process that we conduct for all regular and postseason games, we have contacted several clubs to inquire about stadium availability in the event we cannot play the Super Bowl as scheduled due to weather-related issues or unforeseen circumstances," McCarthy writes. "Our planning process for the Super Bowl in Los Angeles is ahead of schedule and we look forward to hosting the Super Bowl there to culminate another fantastic NFL season for our fans and clubs."

Speculation about a possible venue change started after a sudden surge in COVID cases toward the end of December. According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the county has a daily average positivity rate of 20.14% as of Dec. 29, 2021. This was followed by a spike of increased hospitalizations of confirmed COVID-19 patients with a seven-day average of 2,240 people as of Monday. 
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Danny Gallagher has been a regular contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2014. He has also written features, essays and stories for MTV, the Chicago Tribune, Maxim, Cracked, Mental_Floss, The Week, CNET and The Onion AV Club.

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation