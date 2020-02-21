The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, Feb. 21 – 23

Remember the guy who kept asking to see your thong? He's in Dallas this weekend for a free show.

Friday, Feb. 21

Off The Cuff Presents Sisqo

9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21

Off the Cuff

Free-ish

Oooo, this weekend so scandalous. Take it back to the ‘90s at Off the Cuff and party with the one and only Sisqo. You don’t even have to wear a thong-th-thong-thong-thong.

Bollywood Beatz

9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21

Vee Lounge

$10

Who says there’s no nightlife north of 635? This Friday, DJ Ricky Sekhon will be cranking out Bollywood music till 2 a.m. Plus, there will be hookah and drink specials all night. Tickets are available for purchase here.

EXPAND Drink beer and play games this weekend. For cheap! Kelsey Shoemaker

Game Night at Peticolas

6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21

Peticolas Brewing Company

Free-ish

Board games, video games, arcade games ... what have you, it’s all here at Peticolas. Drink some beers and kick some ass at your favorite games. Plus, munch on bites from Nomad Tacos and Kitty Bunny Bakery.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Deep Ellum Goes to the Polls

Noon Saturday, Feb. 22

Meet at Three Links

Free-ish

Haven’t voted yet? Avoid long lines and cast your ballot early. Three Links is partnering with Headcount Dallas to offer rides to the closest polling location. Plus, enjoy drink specials and bites from Easy Slider.

EXPAND Three Links is the venue that doesn't sleep. Find yourself a fellow insomniac there, and also catch a ride to vote. Alex Gonzalez

Free Cooking Class

12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22

Natural Grocers (Coppell)

Free

Looking to learn simple, healthy recipes? Natural Grocers’ Coppell store will be hosting a free cooking class. Learn how to make tasty vegan food without breaking the bank.

Badu Birthday Yoga

2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22

Urban Hippie

$10

If you’re going to Erykah Badu’s highly anticipated birthday celebration, the best way to pregame is with a yoga class filled with her music. Align your soul with your mind and body, the way Mama Badu likes. Maybe they’ll burn her new uniquely personal brand of incense! Tickets are available for purchase here.

EXPAND Pregame Badu's birthday with Badu yoga. Bring the incense. Peter Larsen / Getty Images

Jammin’: The Reggae Day Party

3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22

Heroes Lounge

Free-ish

Get the party started early with some banging Island jams. Enjoy sets from local Caribbean bands, DJ Playboy and Dj Malcolm Vex. The music will be going till 3 in the morning. Make your RSVP here.

Sunday, Feb. 23

Plant-Based Junk Food

2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23

Celestial Beerworks

Costs vary (but most items are under $10)

Who says vegan food can’t be delicious? The Los Angeles-based Vuture Food, billed as the "Vegan Future of Food," will be hosting a one-time-only vegan junk food pop-up. Indulge in meat-free and dairy-free versions of classics like Vegan Crispy Chik’n Sandwiches and Loaded Fries.

Dallas Millennial Market

2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23

Pop singer Jessie Frye is one of the performers at Tutta's birthday event this weekend. Dustin Schneider

Four Corners Brewing Co.

Free-ish

Swing by Four Corners and check out the first Dallas Millennial Market of the year. Shop from over 40 local vendors while sipping on locally brewed beers.

Tutta's 4-Year Birthday Party

8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23

Tutta’s Pizza

Free-ish

The West End’s favorite pizzeria is turning four years old, and you can expect deals galore: $4.44 off large signature pizzas and $4.44 wells, appetizers and select beers. Plus, live performances by Jessie Frye, Trent Rush, Droo D’Anna and more.