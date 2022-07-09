Twitter Got Wildly Excited About Joey Chestnut’s Takedown of a Protestor

'You're not actually going to bet on a hot dog eating contest are you?'



Me: pic.twitter.com/5NvcJdaHC3 — br_betting (@br_betting) July 4, 2022

My dad’s generation had Michael Jordan, my generation has Joey Chestnut pic.twitter.com/nhgByLxfsk — Barstool Texas A&M (@BarstoolTexasAM) July 4, 2022

Joey Chestnut: 63 dogs consumed, 1 neck snapped pic.twitter.com/rziV9ZYV6P — Stephen Schoch (@bigdonkey47) July 4, 2022

Hammering 46 hot dogs after choke slamming someone is peak athletic performance. https://t.co/y5Nby8jws1 — Certainly Not Collin (@collinfoodmaker) July 4, 2022

Joey Chesnut defending his crown on 4th of July while on crutches while beating up a protester mid competition will go down as one of the most athletic, most patriotic , most heroic performances in the history of not only only this country, but the world. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) July 4, 2022

Joey Chestnut just reached a new level of icon. Housing a glizzy while choking out a protestor is the most American thing you can do.

pic.twitter.com/4vUW6kX5H3 — Ross Bolen (@WRBolen) July 4, 2022

Do not fuck with the GOAT pic.twitter.com/hZjP8BUKkm — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) July 4, 2022

Joey Chestnut choke-slamming a dude mid-competition and barely breaking stride is legitimately one of the most impressive athletic feats in human history. pic.twitter.com/gXzcXVaGRt — Mike Stephens (@mikeystephens81) July 4, 2022

Activists disrupted #NathansHotDogEatingContest to protest animal cruelty at supplier Smithfield Foods. Thank you for exposing #SmithfieldsDeathstar ! #RightToRescue https://t.co/OiG9JMamep — Cassie King (@cassie_dxe) July 4, 2022

Excellent work activists! Smithfield "Foods" is an inherently violent corporation towards animals, workers, and the environment! The press release is good, too! #StopSmithfield — Rocky (he/him) (@mistergreensf) July 4, 2022

The chokehold is pretty funny but also the protester is right: Smithfield Foods is a nexus for animal-human cruelty and climate damage happy fourth everybody enjoy those Hot Dogs while you can https://t.co/zvuwQNytYK — House made of heart, break it (@young_weather) July 4, 2022

The kid was protesting Smithfield Foods and their revolting treatment animals, but sure let’s celebrate competitive eating — Sam (@Phichigan_) July 4, 2022

not really in a huge "lets celebrate america" mood rn — jacob alpharad (@Alpharad) July 4, 2022