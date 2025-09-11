The State Fair Is Coming, Here's How to Save Your Money

And now that the fair has announced it's no longer offering free admission to high schoolers (recession indicator?), the need for saving secrets is likely in greater demand than ever. So, today, we’re going to prepare the most important thing of all: our wallets.
By design, it’s quite easy to get carried away spending your hard-earned money at the State Fair. No matter your vice (rides, food, games), becoming a coupon millionaire seems more enticing the longer you spend at the State Fair, and we’re here to tell you that it doesn’t have to be this way. Sure, a bit of playful “when in Rome” attitude can be fun, until you’re driving home and you realize that your Rome was actually Fitzhugh Avenue and all you have to show for it is a half-eaten bag of cotton candy that’ll be rock hard by morning.
There are tons of ways to cut corners and cut costs without cutting any fun times out. Here are our five favorites.
Take it easy on the Midway, or skip it altogetherWe’re not here to be cynical. Playing Fair games at the Midway is an integral aspect of any State Fair experience. But that’s also the problem, the Fair games are never fair games, and they’re a one-way ticket to blowing all of your coupons in a couple of hours. Speaking from a firsthand experience, unless you’re literally Micah Parsons (who we saw once battling one of the basketball shootout games all night long), in terms of both expendable money and athletic prowess, don’t get sucked into the Midway gauntlet.
FreebiesThere’s a scenario where you can have an absolute blast at the State Fair without spending a dime after admission. The Fair outsources a good deal of programming to local entertainment organizations that put together a huge schedule of free events throughout its run. State Fair Records operates two live music stages on the Fairgrounds dedicated to showcasing all local artists, and the lineups this year are fantastic. Plus, there’s the Chevrolet Main Stage, which features live acts this year, like TLC. If music isn’t your thing, you can also attend live rodeos and pig races throughout the Fair, plus a limited selection of kid-friendly magic shows and entertainers.
The single biggest State Fair hack is the one that isn’t taken advantage of enough. You’re allowed to bring your own food and drinks into the Fair. Softshell coolers with reusable ice packs (loose ice isn’t allowed) are permitted on fairgrounds with sealed beverages, not including alcohol. You can also pack your choice of food inside, although bigger selections might be subject to inspection. Trust us, all those deep-fried foods, barbecue and powdered sugar make you very thirsty. Save yourself money and time by bringing your own drinks to wash it all down.
Bring your own water
Admission DiscountsAdmission to the State Fair varies depending on the day, ranging from $19 on weekdays to as much as $29 on weekends just to get inside. Add that to whatever you’re paying at the ridiculously gouged parking lots, plus whoever you’re bringing along with you, and you’ve collectively dropped nearly $100 before even setting foot inside. To circumvent this, there are a number of ways to get discounted admission inside.
On opening day, Friday, Sept. 26, admission is $10 at the box office if you bring two unopened jars of peanut butter.
On Wednesdays until 5 p.m., bring five canned food items to the box office to receive admission for $7.
On Thursdays, seniors aged 60 and older can get in for $7 at the gate or $9 online.
The State Fair also implements "value" Tuesdays and Thursdays, where you can get an online admission ticket for $12. This offer is exclusively available to Big Tex Insiders, who will receive a promo code online to get the deal. You can sign up to be one for free online.
Admission is $14 for military and first responders with ID from Monday through Thursday, $19 on Friday, and $24 on weekends.
Any day during the fair, admission is $19 for all who show up after 5 p.m.