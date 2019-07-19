 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Meet your new RHOD cast member, Kary Brittingham
Meet your new RHOD cast member, Kary Brittingham
Virginia Sherwood/Bravo

Everything We Know About Dallas’ New Real Housewife from Her Instagram

Paige Skinner | July 19, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Hello. Did you feel that earthquake? It was caused by a new Real Housewives of Dallas trailer that dropped Tuesday. It has it all. Drama! Threats! Feelings! Can you believe it? We can too.

But there is something especially interesting from this trailer. RHOD has replaced Cary with Kary. Now that is dramatic! Cary Deuber will just be a "friend" on this season of RHOD and Kary Brittingham is now a full-time cast member.

Because we only got to see a few seconds of Brittingham in the trailer, we're forced to dive deep into her Instagram and Twitter to really get to know her.

First, when you google "Kary Brittingham Instagram," two Instagram accounts come up. One is for her. The other is for her jewelry line? Kamo by Kary Brittingham?

The last time the Kamo account uploaded was in May, so maybe being a Real Housewife has taken a toll on Brittingham's business or maybe she doesn't need jewelry money now that she has Bravo money.

What we learned from Brittingham's personal Instagram:

1. Her girlfriends are her therapy.

2. She almost exclusively goes out on Thursday nights.

3. She has been married for 10 years. She has a 12-year-old daughter and another daughter who just graduated high school. And a 17-year-old son. And another daughter, whose age we can't determine.

4. She voted. And didn't wait in any lines.

View this post on Instagram

#done #voted #nolines

A post shared by Kary Brittingham (@karybritt) on

5. She was "so lucky" to see Cats on its last day on Broadway.

6. She loves this shirt.

7. Her "best day" was in Miami.

8. She loves Enice.

9. She's been in an airplane.

View this post on Instagram

#oncloudnine #nofilter #beautiful #cominghome

A post shared by Kary Brittingham (@karybritt) on

10. Seeing this statue of Sam Houston meant she was "almost there" to a place no one knows but her.

View this post on Instagram

Almost there

A post shared by Kary Brittingham (@karybritt) on

What did you learn today? Please let us know. RHOD season 4 premieres 8 p.m. Sept. 4. 

 
Paige Skinner has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >