Best Naughty Magician
Confetti Eddie
Edward Ruiz’s magic shows are really one part magic, one part vaudeville, one part burlesque and something totally unique. Ruiz, who goes by the moniker Confetti Eddie, got his start (and the nickname) while firing a confetti cannon for Ruby Revue burlesque shows. His personal style and approach to his craft match wits with the magicians of yesterday, but the scantily clad beauties onstage certainly don’t discourage the younger generation from showing up to this often-overlooked form of entertainment. When Ruiz isn’t escaping a straitjacket or slicing his lovely assistants in half, local musicians provide a soundtrack for the evening. You’ll want to snag tickets for his latest and most popular gig, The Naughty Magic Show, which takes place at Dallas’ premier burlesque venue, Viva’s Lounge; they disappear pretty fast.