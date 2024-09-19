Best Fish and Chips

Alan Kearny has been called Dallas' "pub king" for good reason. No matter how many Irish joints he opens, the quality and authentic feel and tastes are never diluted. Sure, there are plenty of pub favorites on the menu at The Crafty Isrishman, one of two downtown pubs on Main Street that Kearny owns, but the Howth beer-battered fish and chips, consisting of decadently thick slabs of cod, is the precious sort of standard that could keep anyone from needing to view the menu before ordering. While you're there, have the bartender pull you a black and tan as well.