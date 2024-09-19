Best Restaurant for Kids

Kids, right? So great. Never annoying. If you have little ones in your keep who need to burn off a little energy, Cenzo's has an enclosed area for frolicking. But who says going out with the kids means settling for bad chicken nuggets? You're the boss. Take control. Start with an appetizer like whipped ricotta or fried artichokes and crispy salami. The pizza menu is broken into red and white options; the Clinton comes with mozzarella, lemon ricotta, Calabrian chili crisp and pistachios. Sandwiches include an Italian deli, meatball, Italian beef and fancy fried bologna. There's soft serve too.