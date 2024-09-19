 Best Place for Self-Care Shopping 2024 | Be So Selfish | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Place for Self-Care Shopping

Be So Selfish

"Self-care isn't selfish" is how the saying goes, but Be So Selfish wants you to be "radical" with your self-care — and a little selfish. Catch this bath and body wonder popping up at local events or at Legacy West and snag your fix of Selfish Sugar Scrub, I Love Me room spray or the ultimate fan fave, the Selfish Milk Bubbles, which takes your bath from good to luxuriously great. There's also an array of hand-crafted soaps, candles and wax melts that help you to be even more selfish and more self-centered when making it all about you.

Best Wellness Combo Experience

Kessler Studios

Kathy Tran

Photographer Kathy Tran, the consummate creative, recently opened Kessler Studios in Oak Cliff to host a wealth of creative experiences for the community. She then expanded the space for wellness, and it now hosts some of the best practitioners from North Texas. If you're looking to test your downward dog or mindfulness mudra outside of a traditional studio, then consider channeling your zen with a consciously cool vibe at Kessler Studios. Unique classes of plant medicine with sound, baddie bootcamps featuring twerk + movement classes, oracle readings with sound, and breathwork, will surely give you the self-care variety that you desperately need.

Best Insta-Worthy Jewelry Spot

Nina Berenato Bracelet Bar

This West Village spot is one of the best local stops for permanent jewelry — yes, the kind you never take off. The entire process is Insta-worthy as you select from a varied assortment of bracelets then wait patiently for your sparkling beauty to be fused onto your wrist ... forever. Add a charm (or two) for a little razzle dazzle, and you're all zapped up and ready to go. This jewelry bar is such an experience that you will naturally whip out your phone for the 'gram. Trust us, every single spark is totally worth the snap.

Best Place for Ozone Therapy

Alive and Well

Alive and Well is more than just a "sanctuary for health." It's an addictive one-stop destination for luxurious spa treatments, functional medicine and supplements. Providing a "holistic health ecosystem that nourishes your mind, body and spirit," this Highland Park-ish venue is one where you could holistically play all day. We recommend ozone therapy. Instead of climbing into a chamber, you can lie back in a recliner overlooking the Katy Trail while they insert ozone gas into the body via a process called ozone insufflation. It's quick and easy.

Best Place for Unique Cowboy Hats

Indigo 1745

Everyone's gone country — or hoity tonk (as we've coined it) — with their style, and there's no better place to shop the trend than in Dallas. Boot scoot your way to Bishop Arts and you'll stumble upon a hidden haven called Indigo 1745. With styles for men and women the mom-and-pop shop has snagged some unique cowboy hats ranging from soft suede to leather, with studs or silver adornments, ombre dye, multi-texture combos and more. So whether you're a classic, edgy or boho trendsetter, our hats are off to this Oak Cliff gem for having something special just for you.

  • 370 W. 7th St., Dallas, 75208 Map

Best Place for Float Therapy

Riviera Spa

Have you ever felt the sense of weightlessness? Even better, have you been curious about sensory deprivation therapy? Float tank therapy's popularity has increased in Dallas as an alternative form of meditation, and it's a deeply relaxing way to shed stress, worries and frustration. Riviera Spa is the home to multiple therapeutic float tanks that invite you to privately float in a water solution that contains over a half ton of Epsom salts. After emerging from your private 60-minute session, enjoy a rinsing shower followed by some herbal tea to bring you back down to the real world.

Best Beauty Bar

MYX Blend Bar

Girls just wanna have fun — and for some, to be the masters of their own beauty destiny. For a spin to happy hour, grab the girlies and head to this West Village bar to get all up in the "MYX" while you create your very own lipstick. A MYXologist will help you choose from numerous styles of lipsticks and lip gloss while you customize your own shade to complement your skin tone. Toast it all up and kiss the doubt away, because after naming your new lippie, this will be one MYXperience that will always throw a good amount of shade.

Best Mushroom Gummy

TRE House

Jacob Vaughn

Depending on how much you take, these little guys will send you to the moon and back. They will make you trip, there's no doubt about it. After taking one, the effects might be hard to feel for some. Three gave us an exceptional head high that made it hard to focus on anything. Take seven and forget about it. You might just be out of commission for the next three to five hours. Some 45 minutes to an hour after ingesting seven of these gummies, everything seemed to be moving out of the corners of our eyes. Colors seemed brighter and shadows seemed darker. If you're feeling overwhelmed, maybe think twice about closing your eyes because the visuals will continue even behind your eyelids.

Best Cannabis Business Attorney

Chelsie Spencer

Courtesy Ritter Spencer PLLC

For her work in the CBD industry, Forbes once called cannabis attorney Chelsie Spencer the "rare friendly face in the midst of a cutthroat CBD hurricane" and "the person you want on speed dial when things turn sour." She represents cannabis dispensaries, growers, processors, manufacturers and retailers. Recognized as a super lawyer in cannabis by Thompson Reuters, she's president of the Texas Hemp Legal Fund. Spencer also serves as chair of the International Cannabis Bar Association's Amicus Committee and as vice president on the board of directors for the Texas Cannabis Council. Spencer has helped state and federal lawmakers draft legislation around cannabis.

Best Place to Buy THC Drinks

Spec's

We never thought we'd see the day in Texas when alcohol and THC would be sold alongside each other. At Specs, back behind the seemingly never-ending shelves of alcohol sits a cooler with a handful of different THC seltzers. They carry brands such as 8th Wonder, Pamos and Hi Seltzer, all of which offer a somewhat unique experience with different cannabinoids at different potencies. Venturing out into the land of smoke shops for your THC drinks may be a little riskier for newcomers, as they tend to carry products with higher potencies. So, Specs is a good starting point for those just diving into THC beverages.

