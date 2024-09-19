Best Place for Self-Care Shopping

Depending on how much you take, these little guys will send you to the moon and back. They will make you trip, there's no doubt about it. After taking one, the effects might be hard to feel for some. Three gave us an exceptional head high that made it hard to focus on anything. Take seven and forget about it. You might just be out of commission for the next three to five hours. Some 45 minutes to an hour after ingesting seven of these gummies, everything seemed to be moving out of the corners of our eyes. Colors seemed brighter and shadows seemed darker. If you're feeling overwhelmed, maybe think twice about closing your eyes because the visuals will continue even behind your eyelids.