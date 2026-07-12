The 12 best pubs in Dallas

Almost every neighborhood in Dallas has its resident pub, sporting the atmosphere, food (fish and chips) and dark pints we all crave at certain times. Some of these places are established in neighborhoods, like Old Monk in Knox-Henderson and The Dubliner along Greenville Avenue. And thankfully, we have some newcomers to areas like Bishop Arts and Victory Plaza. Below is a recently updated list.

The Londoner

Dallas, Addison, Dallas and Arlington

The Londoner has been around Dallas since the ’90s, and when England had a match in Dallas in June, real-live Londoners nearly turned the place over. They drank it dry. Or the cops shut it down. Either way, stop by any of the locations if you’re looking for a great time. They offer traditional British plates including fish and chips and cottage pie. Need a dark pint? They go it.

The Crafty Irishman 1800 Main St. Downtown

New Location 2401 Victory Park Lane Near the AAC

The downtown location is on the ground floor of the historic Mercantile Building in Dallas and serves dark beer, Irish staples and plenty of dark beer. This restaurant is owned and operated by Dubliner Alan Kearney. Every detail is rooted in Irish tradition. The new location near the American Airlines Center is almost too much fun. Be careful. Or not. Happy hour is weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and includes $9 bites and drink specials like $6 Irishman Red.

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Blackfriar Pub 2621 McKinney Ave., Uptown

6341 La Vista Drive, Lakewood

Blackfriar Pub is a popular spot every day of the year, and when the weather is nice, the large, dog-friendly patio is bustling. Inside, dark wood and warm lights give it a proper pub atmosphere. Try the corned beef poutine (yeah, you read that right) made with house-made corned beef, white cheddar and Guinness gravy over steak fries. The cheese boards are stellar, too. Pub chicken curry and fish and chips are also standard hits here. And if you go for brunch, you can get a proper Irish breakfast.

Cannon’s Corner Irish Pub

1314 W. Davis St., Oak Cliff

Cannon’s Corner is tucked away on Davis Street and might be easy to miss when passing along the busy road. But pass by you should not, especially when the weather is nice and the big windows open onto the patio. This is one of three Dallas spots owned and operated by Dublin native Alan Kearney. You can get many traditional dishes here, including duck wings and fish and chips. And while the Monte Cristo sandwich might remind you of Bennigan’s, try the real thing here.

The Old Monk 2847 N. Henderson Ave., Knox-Henderson

810 W. Davis St., Oak Cliff

The original Old Monk in Knox-Henderson is a staple among Dallas bars. It’s unpretentious and bougie at the same time; there’s something for everyone and then some. Brunch here is an entire scene. The Irish fare is stellar, like the Guinness beef stew, perfect for cold days. If you feel like a stroll, head east toward one of the Monk’s two sister bars just down the road, Spider Murphy’s or The Skellig. Plus, now there is a bonus location in Oak Cliff with everything we love about the original location.

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The Dubliner on Lower Greenville is a Dallas staple. Lauren Drewes Daniels

The Dubliner 2818 Greenville Ave., Greenville

The Dubliner on Lower Greenville is an institution – the local dive bar version of Irish pubs. The taps are full of the standard Irish hits like Guinness, Harp, Smithwick’s and Newcastle. There’s also a good whiskey selection. They have cheese boards and shepherd’s pie here, but also pizza. Get a black and tan (Smithwick’s and Guinness) or a Snakebite with one part Magner’s Cider and one part Harp.

Harwood Arms 2850 N. Harwood St., Uptown

Harwood Arms has a central circular bar, making it a great place to watch a game and sip a fine whiskey or Guinness. The Reuben fries are a great starter; shoestring fries are topped with corned beef, Swiss cheese sauce, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, and caraway spices. But be sure to leave enough room for the whiskey toffee cake served with Jameson anglaise, candied hazelnuts and vanilla whip.

The Shepherd’s Pie at Lochland’s Courtesy of Lochland’s

Related Fortune House coming soon to Preston Hollow Village

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Lochland’s

8518 Plano Road, Northeast Dallas

Lochland’s is a sister spot to the Dubliner and is owned by an Irishman and his wife (originally from Dallas). This Lake Highlands spot has a large outdoor beer garden, picnic tables, string lights and heaters for chilly Dallas nights. The menu has several American dishes along with traditional fare of the Emerald Isle, such as corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie and fish and chips. Definitely get the sticky toffee pudding and an Irish coffee.

Patrick Kennedy’s Irish Pub

1201 Main St., Downtown

Patrick Kennedy’s Irish Pub brought another proper pub to downtown. It’s a casual spot for a good pour and hearty plates. On Wednesdays, whiskeys are half-priced. Mondays offer BOGO fish and chips with the purchase of two drinks. On weekdays, 2-7 p.m., Galway Bay mussels, corned beef and cabbage rolls, Irish nachos, public house pretzels and more are all $8. Select pints, liquors and wines range from $5 to $8.

The Playwright Irish Pub 1722 Routh St., The Arts District

The Playwright Irish Pub is a bit more refined (for the arts), with overhead chandeliers and intricate woodwork. A large patio looks over The Arts District. For traditional fare, get the Scotch eggs encased in sausage and rolled in panko crumbs, or the Gaelic mac and cheese with three cheeses, bangers and bacon topped with Guinness Stout. And while not authentic at all, the Irish nachos with a mix of ground beef and lamb with pico and a cheese sauce are amazing.

The Celt Irish Pub 100 N. Tennessee St., McKinney

The Celt is an award-winning pub that’s been a downtown McKinney favorite since 2015. Wee tables and live music, among the traditional accoutrements, give it an authentic feel. Favorites from the menu are Smithwick’s fish and chips, Guinness Irish stew, bangers and mash and the traditional bread and butter pudding. As for drinks, it has the largest selection of Irish whiskey in North Texas and specialty drinks like Icelandic lemonade, beer, wine and other cocktails.